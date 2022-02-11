How to watch UFC 271: time, card, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream and more

Audio player loading…

The UFC returns to Texas on Saturday night, with this long-awaited rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker serving as its headline act.

You won't want to miss it, and you don't have to - read on to discover how to watch a UFC 271 live stream and watch Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 plus the rest of the card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 date, time and channels Date: Saturday, February 12 Main card time: 10pm EST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES) / Kayo PPV (Aus)

The two fighters first went toe-to-toe in Melbourne, Australia at UFC 243 back in October 2019. That fight saw New Zealander Adesanya dethrone his Australian opponent in spectacular fashion, with the fight stopped by the ref in the second round.

The two Antipodean rivals now find themselves facing-off for a second time, with Adesanya's middleweight championship belt on the line.

The Adesanya vs Whittaker sequel fight tops a packed bill that also includes a tasty looking heavyweight duel between Houston hometown hero Derrick Lewis and Aussie brawler Tai Tuivasa.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a UFC 271 live stream online - plus key details like the Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream today.

When is Adesanya vs Whittaker 2? UFC 271 time and schedule

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 takes place at UFC 271, which is scheduled for Saturday, January 22. The UFC 271 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6pm EST / 3pm PST / 11pm GMT / 10am AEDT, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm EST / 5pm PST / 1am GMT / 12am AEDT.

The UFC 271 main card is slated to start at 10pm EST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT (Sun) / 2pm AEDT (Sun) - with Adesanya and Whittaker expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 12.15am EST / 9.15pm PST / 5.15am GMT (Sun) / 4.15pm AEDT (Sun).

UFC 271 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 in the US

UFC 271 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 271 and Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT early on Sunday morning. Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 4.15pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch Adesanya vs Whittaker 2: live stream UFC 271 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 271 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 2 for all the action from Texas, with coverage kicking off with The Dan Hardy Breakdown Show previewing UFC 271 at 12am on Saturday night / Sunday morning ahead of the Prelims at 1am followed by the main card at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2: live stream UFC 271 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, February 12.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream: how to watch UFC 271 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers an Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, February 13 to get all the action. The headline Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 fight is expected any time from 5.30pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

How to live stream UFC 271 without PPV in Europe

So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Although the DAZN free trial has now been consigned to history, watching UFC on the service in Europe is still much more reasonable than other parts of the world, with monthly plans starting at €14.99.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 preview and predictions

While The Last Stylebender has cemented his reputation as one of the sport's most deadly punchers, the Nigerian-born star has nevertheless struggled with the grappling skills of Jan Blachowicz and middleweight Marvin Vettori in his recent appearances in the Octagon.

The odds are stacked against him, but Whittaker is a much more effective wrestler than both of Adesanya's previous opponents, and if he can take the fight to the floor a surprise could be on the cards.

(Image credit: UFC)

Who is Israel Adesanya?

Nigerian-born, New Zealand resident Israel Adesanya made a lightning ascent through the UFC ranks, going from newcomer to middleweight champ in under two-years.

Nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender, the huge anime fan claimed the middleweight title in October 2019 by knocking out his opponent tonight, and has since made three successful defenses.

An ill-fated attempt to claim the light middleweight title in March at UFC 259 ended in defeat to Poland's Jan Blachowicz, casting doubt on his aims to step up to heavyweight in the near future and his long-term plan to become an unprecedented three-division champion.

Despite that defeat, the 32-year-old has a mightily impressive 21-1 career record and 10-1 in the Octagon, with all of those UFC victories having come since February 2018.

Who is Robert Whittaker?

After a slow and steady rise through the UFC ranks, Auckland-born Whittaker became interim middleweight champion after beating Yoel Romero at UFC 213 in July 2017. That victory would eventually lead to Whittaker becoming promoted to undisputed champion after Georges St-Pierre relinquished his title later that same year.

His first defence of his title ended in disaster against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, with The Reaper unable to contend with Adesanya's punching power.

Whittaker's supporters will point to the Australian fighter having been hampered by his recovery from abdominal surgery in the run up to that key fight.

The 31-year-old has certainly earned his right for tonight's rematch, recovering well from the loss of his crown with an impressive trio of wins over solid opposition in the form of Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 odds: who is the favorite to win?

The Last Stylebender is the out-and-out favourite with the bookies, with Adesanya strongly backed at 4/11 to retain his crown, with Whittaker 2/1 to pull off a shock.

(Image credit: ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Adesanya vs Whittaker 2: recent results

Adesanya's last fight saw him go the distance with Italian star Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in Arizona in their rematch fight, with the unanimous decision marking the Kiwi's third successful defence of his 185-pound title.

Whittaker's last visit to the Octagon saw him dominate Kelvin Gastelum for the second time to win via unanimous decision in their sequel fight back in April last year.

UFC 271 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, the full line up for UFC 271 is also boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action.

The co-headline act sees a much-anticipated heavyweight clash between big hitters Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Also not to be missed is Heavyweight turned Middleweight Jared Cannonier's showdown with Derek Brunson who is on a five-fight winning streak.

Full UFC 271 card for Saturday, February 12

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya(c) vs Robert Whittaker - Middleweight

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa - Heavyweight

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson - Middleweight

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo - Bantamweight

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast - Lightweight

PRELIMS

Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa - Heavyweight

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill - Women's flyweight

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell - Flyweight

William Knight vs Maxim Grishin - Light heavyweight