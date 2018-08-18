How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francesco Pianeta: live stream the big fight free from anywhere

When and where is the Tyson Fury fight? Tyson Fury vs Francesco Pianeta is all set to light up your screen. The pugilists are expected to get coverage from around 9pm BST, 4pm ET, 1pm PT, 6am AEST (although it iof course depends on the undercard). The venue for the fight is the 25,000-capacity Windsor Park in Belfast.

Tyson Fury is back for his second fight since his comeback and now its former European heavyweight champion Francesco Pianeta that is in the sights of the Gypsy King. The best bit...you can live stream the Fury vs Pianeta fight for free from anywhere with this handy guide.

After seeing off Sefer Seferi at a canter in the fourth round of his last fight, Tyson Fury is on the rampage for another comeback victory. If he takes out Pianeta as expected, it should see him line him up for a fight against Deontay Wilder next.

Despite the last fight being Fury's first since he beat Vladimir Klitschko in 2015 for the world heavyweight title, he appears to still have his form. Now the 33-year-old Pianeta, at a five-stone weight and four-inch height disadvantage, stands in the way of Fury's ultimate end goal – a fight against Anthony Joshua.

Fury sounds confident saying: "I'm feeling healthy as a trout, fit as a flea. I'm very happy, everything is going smoothly, injury-free, training is going well. Just the same routine day in, day out for the last 10 weeks. I've had two or three days off since my last fight, I got straight back in the gym."

To see if Fury can steamroller his way to victory you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to stream the Fury vs Pianeta fight live anywhere in the world - and absolutely FREE, thanks to Facebook, YouTube and a VPN.

Watch Tyson Fury vs Francesco Pianeta with a FREE US stream

Promoter Frank Warren brought good news this week by confirming that the Showtime Boxing Facebook and and the Showtime Sports YouTube channel will be showing the fight live for US viewers at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you're not in the US this weekend but still want to tune into the free Facebook or YouTube streams, then there's a very easy way to do so - you can use a VPN service to ensure you're able to stream it from anywhere. Just follow these instructions...

Get that free Fury vs Pianeta live stream from anywhere

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Tyson Fury vs Francesco Pianeta fight in your country as described above, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose a US city if you want to stream Tyson Fury vs Francesco Pianeta on the Facebook or YouTube links below.

3. Go to Facebook or YouTube

Yep, those familiar old locations is hosting the fight thanks to US station Showtime. You probably have them as bookmarks already, but use the links above if not.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francesco Pianeta fight in the UK

Saturday’s match-up will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, both on TV and online. BT Sport subscribers eschewing their tele can live stream the fight via the BT Sport app or BTSport.com. Both platforms will be showing the bout via the ‘enhanced video player’ for high quality images. Coverage should start at 7:45pm BST for all the undercard action and we're expecting the Fury vs Pianeta fight to start shortly after at around 9pm BST. But if you don't have BT Sport and want a free way to watch, then you could try that VPN route above.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francesco Pianeta: Australia stream

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any network has picked up the fight down under. So if you’re based in Australia and keen to catch the fight, your best bet will be using one of the VPN services above then connecting to US servers for access to Showtime Boxing on Facebook or YouTube.