How to watch today's Olympics 2020 action: free live streams of basketball, baseball, boxing and more

The closing stages of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are almost upon us, but not before the busiest day so far of this year's Games. There's a ton of gold medals up for grabs across a wide range of events today, so make sure you follow our guide on how to watch Day 16 of the 2020 Olympics with a live stream on TV and online - including ways to all the action for free.

Saturday's action kicks off at the Kokugikan Arena with a host of boxing gold up for grabs, with the finals for the men's flyweight, women's flyweight, men's middleweight and women's welterweight.

It's a big day for track and field action with the final of both the women's and men's 4 x 400m relay, while all eyes will be on Abel Kipsang in the men's 1,500m after the Kenyan star broke the world record in the semi-final.

Saturday also sees the final of the men's baseball with host nation Japan set to take on the might of Team USA in the gold medal match at Yokohama Stadium. And the day is rounded off with the men's football final which sees Richarlison's Brazil take on Marco Asensio’s Spain in a glamor tie for gold.

With so much potential sporting history to digest, we've mapped out how to watch all of day 16's action, no matter where you are in the world. Read on to find out how to live stream Olympics 2020 online.

Olympics 2020: Day 16 - Saturday, August 7 schedule

Golf round 4 (women) - 6.30am JST / 5.30pm (Fri) ET / 2.30pm PT (Fri) / 10.30pm (Fri) BST / 8.30am (AEST)

- 6.30am JST / 5.30pm (Fri) ET / 2.30pm PT (Fri) / 10.30pm (Fri) BST / 8.30am (AEST) Women's marathon - 7am JST / 6pm (Fri) ET / 3pm PT (Fri) / 11pm (Fri) BST / 9am (AEST)

- 7am JST / 6pm (Fri) ET / 3pm PT (Fri) / 11pm (Fri) BST / 9am (AEST) Water polo (women) - 9.30am JST / 8.30pm (Fri) ET / 5.30pm PT (Fri) / 1.30am BST / 10.30am (AEST)

- 9.30am JST / 8.30pm (Fri) ET / 5.30pm PT (Fri) / 1.30am BST / 10.30am (AEST) Beach volleyball finals (men) - 10am JST / 9pm (Fri) ET / 6pm PT (Fri) / 2am BST / 11am (AEST)

- 10am JST / 9pm (Fri) ET / 6pm PT (Fri) / 2am BST / 11am (AEST) Diving (men's 10m platform) - 10am JST / 9pm (Fri) ET / 6pm PT (Fri) / 2am BST / 11am (AEST)

- 10am JST / 9pm (Fri) ET / 6pm PT (Fri) / 2am BST / 11am (AEST) Men's basketball finals - 11.30am JST / 10.30pm (Fri) ET / 7.30pm PT (Fri) / 3.30am BST / 12.30pm (AEST)

- 11.30am JST / 10.30pm (Fri) ET / 7.30pm PT (Fri) / 3.30am BST / 12.30pm (AEST) Canoe Sprint (women's C2 500m, men's C1 1,000m, women's K4 500m, men's K4 500m - 11.45am JST / 10.45pm (Fri) ET / 7.45pm PT (Fri) / 3.45am BST / 12.45pm (AEST)

(women's C2 500m, men's C1 1,000m, women's K4 500m, men's K4 500m - 11.45am JST / 10.45pm (Fri) ET / 7.45pm PT (Fri) / 3.45am BST / 12.45pm (AEST) Volleyball final (men) - 1.30pm JST / 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT (Fri) / 5.30am BST / 2.30pm (AEST)

- 1.30pm JST / 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT (Fri) / 5.30am BST / 2.30pm (AEST) Boxing finals - men's flyweight, women's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's welterweight - 2pm JST / 1am ET / 10pm PT (Fri) / 6am BST / 3pm (AEST)

- men's flyweight, women's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's welterweight - 2pm JST / 1am ET / 10pm PT (Fri) / 6am BST / 3pm (AEST) Men's modern pentathlon - 2.30pm JST / 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT (Fri) / 6.30am BST / 3.30pm (AEST)

- 2.30pm JST / 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT (Fri) / 6.30am BST / 3.30pm (AEST) Men's diving 10m platform final - 3pm JST / 2am ET / 11pm PT (Fri) / 7am BST / 4pm (AEST)

- 3pm JST / 2am ET / 11pm PT (Fri) / 7am BST / 4pm (AEST) Cycling (men's Madison) - 4.55pm JST / 3.55am ET / 12.55am PT / 8.55am BST / 5.55pm (AEST)

- 4.55pm JST / 3.55am ET / 12.55am PT / 8.55am BST / 5.55pm (AEST) Handball final (men) - 5pm JST / 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am BST / 6pm (AEST)

- 5pm JST / 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am BST / 6pm (AEST) Men's baseball final - 7pm JST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 11am BST / 8pm (AEST)

- 7pm JST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 11am BST / 8pm (AEST) Equestrian (Team Jumping) - 7pm JST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 11am BST / 8pm (AEST)

- 7pm JST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 11am BST / 8pm (AEST) Artistic swimming (women's team) - 7.30pm JST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT / 11.30am BST / 8.30pm (AEST)

- 7.30pm JST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT / 11.30am BST / 8.30pm (AEST) Wrestling (women's freestyle 50kg, men's freestyle 65kg, men's freestyle 97kg) - 7.30pm JST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT / 11.30am BST / 8.30pm (AEST)

(women's freestyle 50kg, men's freestyle 65kg, men's freestyle 97kg) - 7.30pm JST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT / 11.30am BST / 8.30pm (AEST) Track and field finals - women's high jump, men's Javelin, men's 1,500m, women's 4 x 400m, men's 4 x 400m - 7.35pm JST / 6.35am ET / 3.35am PT / 11.35am BST / 8.35pm (AEST)

- women's high jump, men's Javelin, men's 1,500m, women's 4 x 400m, men's 4 x 400m - 7.35pm JST / 6.35am ET / 3.35am PT / 11.35am BST / 8.35pm (AEST) Men's football final - 8.30pm JST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 12.30am BST / 9.30pm (AEST)

Free Olympics day 16 live stream

There's an Olympic live stream no matter where you are in the world, with many native broadcasters offering free coverage across the Olympics schedule. In the UK, BBC and BBC iPlayer will be broadcasting live coverage of key events, while Channel 7 in Australia, and its online counterpart, 7Plus, lead the charge with the most comprehensive live stream across all events.

Other countries with free Olympic live streams include RTE in Ireland, TF1 in France, and ARD and ZDF in Germany.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

No matter where you are around the world, there should be an Olympic Games stream to ensure you can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, whether paid-for or free. However, you may find your preferred domestic coverage is geo-restricted when abroad, or that your place of work, college, or school has prevented the ability to access your chosen service and watch online.

Thankfully, there's any easy work-around. Simply download a VPN and you can spoof your device into appearing as if it's located somewhere else. Essentially, then, you can appear as if you're where your coverage is geo-locked to and watch as if you're right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

TechRadar has done the legwork so you don't have to and ExpressVPN comes out on top as our go-to recommendation. When it comes down to overall speed, usability, and a selection of great security features, it ticks all the boxes. Compatible on a range of devices, it's perfect for streaming, able to download and use on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also install it on Android and iOS devices.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. UK for iPlayer, US for Sling TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so, whichever service you want to use, all you need to do is head to their website and start streaming.

FREE Olympics Day 16 live stream in the UK

In previous years, all the Olympic action you could handle would have been on the BBC, but coverage has been scaled back in 2021. The Beeb is yet to confirm its full schedule, but we'd expect live broadcasts of Tom Daley's bid for the 10m platform diving title (7am BST) and Team GB fighter Galal Yafai men's flyweight gold medal final fight with Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the boxing (06.30am BST) to at least be on the online BBC iPlayer. Discovery+ and Eurosport are, therefore, your best options for watching every minute of the Olympics Day 16 live. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re abroad for the Olympics, access your favorite home streaming services by downloading and installing a VPN. That way, you won’t miss any events.

How to watch Olympics Day 16 in the US with and without cable

Those in the US with a cable subscription can access full Olympic climbing coverage via NBC, either online or on TV. But don’t worry if this isn’t included in your cable setup; you can also head to streaming services like Peacock, Sling TV and Fubo TV. While Peacock offers a free service with plenty of on-demand TV shows and movies, you’ll need to upgrade to a Premium account ($4.99/month) or an ad-free Premium Plus account ($9.99/month) to live stream the 2020 Olympics - and even this coverage is limited. Alternatively, Sling TV’s streaming service will also be broadcasting the 2020 Olympics with all NBC and NBCSN's coverage available via the platform. Subscribe to the Sling Blue package (usually $35 a month) which includes NBCSN, and you can currently get your first month for just $10. You can use Google Chrome Browser, Samsung TV, iOS, Android, and other devices to access these platforms.

How to live stream Day 16 at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Sports fans in Australia can benefit from Channel 7’s free coverage of the 2020 Olympics or use its online streaming service, 7plus, which offers extensive, 24/7 coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is available on the majority of web-enabled devices, but you can check out the website for further information. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics Day 16 in Canada

Those living in Canada benefit from a choice of channels airing the Olympics, as coverage is split across CBC, TSN, Sportsnet, and TLN. If you don’t have cable, you still have options. CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet also provide standalone streaming services. CBC is great value, offering a free first month and then a low monthly subscription cost of just CA$4.99. That said, you can get a ton of free Olympic coverage on CBC, too, via its website and app. Alternatively, TSN is more expensive at CA$4.99 per day or CA$19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now will also set you back CAD 19.99 a month.

How to watch Olympics Day 16 in New Zealand

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZand its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, with Olympic coverage airing 24/7 on TVNZ 1 and online. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

With many countries around the world taking part in the Olympic Games, you can find a broadcaster to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in most countries, whether free or platforms that charge.

For those countries we haven't mentioned above, Wikipedia's dedicated page allows you to see a breakdown of Olympic Games TV channels to tune into.