How to watch the World Matchplay Darts: live stream from wherever you are

World Matchplay Darts - when and where The World Matchplay Darts will begin on Saturday, July 21 and run daily until July 29 at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. The first round matches run from July 21-23, with the second round on July 24-25, quarter finals July 26-27, semi-finals on July 28 and the big final on Sunday, July 29. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST and 8pm in Netherlands every day except the first Sunday where broadcasting will start at 1pm BST.

The World MatchPlay Darts championship is promising us a week of darts action that will see some of the best players on Earth battle it out. The event's prize fund is a hefty £500,000 with the winner taking £115,000, so expect players to be performing at their absolute best.

When you put down a prize fund of half a million quid down then you can expect the world's best darts players to be throwing their very best arrows. The Matchplay line-up promises exactly that, with favorite Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Rob Cross on the bill, to name just a few.

The defending champion from 2017 would have been Phil Taylor as he beat Peter Wright 18-8 in the 2017 final. Since he's retired we won't get to see him defend his title at this year's World Matchplay event.

This year the winner will receive the Phil Taylor trophy, which was renamed in his honour following his retirement after the 2018 PDC World Darts Championships.

If you want to catch all the action, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out how to watch a World Matchplay darts live stream from anywhere you fancy using whatever device you like best.

How to live stream darts from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Cycling fan? Here's how to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream

How to watch the World Matchplay Darts: live stream in the UK

The World Matchplay Darts is aired live by Sky Sports in the UK. That means that if you have a subscription already it's as easy as tuning in at the right time on your TV or via the Sky Go app. For those that don't have a subscription you have the option to watch the event on NOW TV . This works by allowing you to subscribe to Sky Sports for a smaller chunk of time, say a week (for £12.99) or a day (£7.99), allowing you to enjoy the action without committing to a contract. This works on plenty of devices like streaming sticks, smarts TVs, consoles and more.

How to watch the World Matchplay Darts in the Netherlands

There was no Holland in the football World Cup this year, so the Dutch will have to settle for darts glory instead. Michael van Gerwen is a two-time winner and favorite for the 2018 crown. The paid-for TV channel RTL 7 will be hosting the action. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream but still want to catch the darts, then it's definitely worth checking out the VPN route instead.

How to watch the World Matchplay Darts: Australia live stream

Fox Sports is the host broadcaster for Aussie watchers of the World Matchplay Darts who want to get up in the early hours of the morning to watch. If you don't have Fox and don't want to pay for a subscription, then it's worth considering the VPN route instead.

How to watch the World Matchplay Darts: North America live stream

For US and Canadian residents, the World Matchplay Darts can be watched live using the PDCTV-HD feed officially from the Professional Darts Corporation broadcasting website. This will have a live stream of the events going out to the world where there is no national broadcast. This works on an annual subscription fee of £59.99 - so around $80. But there is also the option to pay for a month for only at £9.99 ($13). Rather not subscribe to PDCTV? Then do check out our VPN service alternative above.

Main image courtesy of pdc.tv