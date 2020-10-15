How to watch The West Wing reunion special online on HBO Max and from anywhere

Well, it may be bizarre, but we can't wait to see it – a word-for-word re-enactment of season three's Hartsfield's Landing set for stage, complete with guest appearances from Michelle Obama, Samuel L. Jackson and Bill Clinton to name a few. While we'll leave it up to you as to whether the episode itself bears any parallels to 2020's looming presidential title fight, there's one thing for certain: it's not to be missed. So, here's how to watch The West Wing reunion online from wherever you are.

The West Wing reunion Cheat Sheet The West Wing reunion is available to watch now. HBO Max is your destination if you're in the US, with a VPN coming to your rescue if you find yourself away from the States.

Fully titled 'A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote', this very special reunion-of-sorts is in aid of the Michelle Obama-chaired non-partisan non-profit When We All Vote, which aims to get people using their ballots, no matter who they're voting for. And what better West Wing episode could've been chosen?

In Hartsfield's Landing, Jed Bartlet is in the throes of a re-election campaign, with a small but seemingly incredibly important New Hampshire primary front and center, and throughout the episode he plays chess with Sam and Toby. We won't say any more – if you know, you know, and if you don't, just watch the thing!

Performed at the Los Angeles Orpheum Theater this October by the full original cast (except, sadly, the late John Spencer), the show is punctuated by act breaks in which we'll be treated to guest appearances by Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Clinton, Marlee Matlin and Samuel L. Jackson – quite the star-studded turnout, then.

Performed with respect to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, this is very much a work of our times – and whether you watch it to rekindle that West Wing fire you've had since the infamous bicycle crash, or you just want to see a bit of history being made, we'll be right there glued to the screen with you. Here's how to watch The West Wing reunion online from wherever you are.

How to watch The West Wing reunion online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily catch The West Wing reunion from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like The West Wing – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. That's all there is to it.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can watch on tons of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3 months if you sign up for an annual plan.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching classic show reunions – there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch The West Wing reunion for free in the US for free

It couldn't be simpler to watch the West Wing reunion in the US. You can stream The West Wing reunion on HBO Max. HBO's streaming service is usually $14.99 a month, but offers a 7-day free trial to new users, which means you can watch The West Wing reunion for free. Also, if you already have access to regular HBO, you might be entitled to HBO Max for free – bargains all round, then. If you're out of the country, you can also log in to your HBO Max account from anywhere if you grab a VPN. All you need to do is select a US location, and you're good to go.

Can you watch The West Wing reunion online in Canada?

Unfortunately we can't say for certain whether The West Wing reunion will be airing on Crave, which plays hosts to most other HBO content north of the border. However, if you've got a US cable or OTT subscription with HBO and you're in Canada, you'll be able to access HBO Max by using a VPN. All you need to do is connect to a US location, and sign in to HBO Max. If you just want to watch any old episode of The West Wing, you'll have to head over to the likes of Apple TV or Google Play and purchase a series.

Can you watch The West Wing reunion special online in the UK?

Again, it doesn't look like those in the UK will be getting access to this West Wing special any time soon. However, if you're in the UK but have an HBO subscription back home, all you need to do is grab a VPN. Once you've got that, you can log on to a US location, fire up HBO Max, and get watching. If you want to watch The West Wing episodes you know and love and don't have a box of the DVDs, you'll be able to get them from the likes of Amazon or Apple TV.

Can you watch The West Wing reunion online in Australia?