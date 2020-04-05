How to watch The Walking Dead season 10, episode 15 from anywhere today

The second half of The Walking Dead season 10 has had plenty of shocking twists and turns, but arguably the biggest is the news that the season finale is being delayed due to the coronavirus. That makes episode 15, 'The Tower', the Walking Dead season finale for now. Our guide explains how to watch The Walking Dead season 10, episode 15 online no matter where you are in the world.

Walking Dead season finale cheat sheet The Walking Dead season 10 finale was set for April 12, but that's no longer the case. For now, episode 15 represents the season finale and airs today on AMC in the US, which means it can be streamed for FREE on a Hulu trial. The show's creators say episode 16 will air later in 2020 as a special.

While fans of the show will no doubt be disappointed, episode 15 sees the communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War and Eugene's group meet Princess (pictured above), a much-loved character from TWD comic books that made her debut on the TV show last week.

Sure, there'll be a load of questions that still need answered at the end of this temporary season finale - when aren't there? - but given the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's understandable the post-production process is being delayed.

So if you're ready for the latest part of the massacre, here's how to watch The Walking Dead online and on TV - don't miss the next episode with our guide.

How to watch The Walking Dead online from anywhere in the world

If you typically watch the Walking Dead online but find yourself away from home or out of the country, you can still get your undead fix. We know, that's sort of unlikely right now, but it's still possible - just like it's possible to use VPN to get around any geo-blocking restrictions you may encounter today or in the future. This will let you watch The Walking Dead episode 15 online at exactly the same time as it airs in the US.

How to watch the The Walking Dead: season 10, episode 15 US streaming guide

To watch the The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15 in the US, just make for AMC, which will be airing the temporary season finale at 9pm ET / 8pm CT / 6pm PT today.

However, if you don't have cable, you can access AMC shows with an internet connection and a paid for service. Arguably the most tempting of these is Hulu, which can be had from just $5.99 a month and even offers a FREE trial - meaning there's a great legal way to watch The Walking Dead online for free.

Not in the US this Sunday? Then don't feel like you need to miss out. Head back up to our instructions for how to watch via a VPN above, and then you can watch through your preferred online method above.

How to watch The Walking Dead season finale in the UK: episode 15 streaming details

The Walking Dead season 10 finale will be shown this Monday on Fox TV at 9pm BST, a paid channel that is included on some Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk packages.

If you don't have a fancy TV package, though, you can still access the channel using a service like Now TV. This is a more affordable, commitment-free option and to watch The Walking Dead you'll want to plump for the Entertainment Pass - which costs just £8.99 per month and offers a one week FREE trial.

Not in the UK to watch? It's OK, you don't have to set it to record or rely on catching up - get your zombie fix by downloading a VPN and watching from wherever you are as described above.

Where can I watch old episodes of The Walking Dead?

It's never too late to start watching The Walking Dead - in fact, a show with nearly 10 seasons under its belt sounds like the perfect thing to binge on if you're self-isolating or living the lockdown life

Fortunately, there are lots of ways to watch The Walking Dead on-demand:

US: You've got plenty of option so take you're pick! Here's a handy list of some of the most popular ones we've found: Amazon Video, iTunes, Fandango Now and Vue. All of these streaming services have all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead.

UK: Now TV has every single Walking Dead episode ever made on its service, although you'd have to do A LOT of binge watching if you want to fit them all in to a single month's Entertainment Pass. However if you're an Amazon Prime customer you can just go there to catch up on the first 9 seasons.

Everywhere else: If you've hunted high and low and still can't find anywhere showing the more than 140 episodes of The Walking Dead, then it might be worth giving a VPN a try to get access. Then you can potentially grab hold of them from a US or UK source.