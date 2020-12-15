How to watch The Voice 2020 finale online: stream tonight's winner show anywhere

And then there were five! Tonight marks The Voice 2020 finale - and just a handful of the competition's best vocalists remain with the chance to be crowned the season 19 champion. Along with the honor of being named The Voice 2020 winner, there's $100,000 in prize money and a life-changing Universal record deal up for grabs - so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Voice online tonight and stream the 2020 season finale wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch The Voice 2020 finale US cable viewers will find The Voice 2020 finale airing tonight (Tuesday, December 15) from 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with the live show starting at 9pm. If you don’t have NBC on cable, a streaming service like Sling TV could be the answer. But wherever you are, make sure to take your favorite TV shows with you anywhere in the world - all you need to do is join Team VPN!

Throughout The Voice 2020, numerous vocalists have had the chance to wow judges Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. And perhaps fittingly, each impresario has at least one act left in heading into tonight's final - though country music star Shelton has managed to mentor two acts through to the big finale!

The 2020 Voice finalists are Carter Rubin, 15 (Team Stefani); Desz, 30 (Team Clarkson); John Holiday, 35 (Team Legend); and Ian Flanigan, 30, and Jim Ranger, 38 (both Team Shelton). One from this quintet will shortly be crowned the show's next winner...but it's a tough task predicting who it will be.

15-year-old Carter Rubin is the clear favorite, it would seem, with his rendition of 'The Climb' blowing away judges and audiences alike in the penultimate Voice season 19 ultimate. But all of the 2020 Voice finalists have taken our breath away at one point or another, leaving this one too close to call.

Make no mistake - you'll have to tune in to find out The Voice 2020 winner tonight! Read on as we explain how to watch The Voice finale online and stream season 19's last episode wherever you are in the world.

Can't-miss TV: how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online

How to watch The Voice 2020 finale online from outside your country

Want to follow our hopeful contestants and catch every exceptional performance, but plan on travelling abroad during the next few months? You’ll find that regional restrictions prevent you from streaming your favorite shows, like the latest season of The Voice.

Luckily there’s an easy fix. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch the US version of The Voice online no matter what your location. This simple piece of software alters your IP address, allowing you to access individual episodes live or on-demand just as if you were on the sofa back home.

ExpressVPN is today's top VPN in the world

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, but our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick, straightforward to use, and incredibly secure. It's also compatible with a multitude of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. Plus, you can try it for free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Even better, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option). Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. The just click connect, and you’ll be able to watch The Voice 2020 finale online from anywhere. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Voice 2020 finale online: stream season 19 final episode tonight in US

If you’ve already got a cable subscription with NBC included in your channel line-up, then tune in to The Voice 2020 finale tonight from 8pm ET/PT (Tuesday, December 15). The live show starts at 9pm and you can watch online, too, by logging with details of your cable provider. Those who prefer to stream their TV shows via the web should explore these two OTT options, which should suit most people. To watch The Voice 2020 finale live online, Sling TV has NBC available with either its $30 Sling Orange plan or $45 Sling Orange + Blue plans, and both currently have a free trial available. It's worth quickly checking the list of select markets NBC is available in beforehand. Beyond that, Peacock is NBC’s very own on-demand service. Episodes of The Voice are added the day after they first air, and you can usually watch these as part of its FREE plan – although the caveat is that you have to endure adverts. However, if you want more content – 10,000 hours of TV gold – then upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month; or pick Peacock Premium (no ads) at $9.99 a month. That way you can stream more and have far fewer annoying interruptions. Both offer a 7-day free trial first. And don't forget, if you're out of the US for whatever reason, you can still catch The Voice on the streaming service you'd normally use at home with the help of a VPN.

How to watch The Voice 2020 finale online in Canada

Canadians can share all the chair-swivelling excitement of The Voice 2020 finale at the same time as their American cousins. The season 19 closer of The Voice goes out on CTV at 8pm ET / 7pm CT. You can watch online too via the network's website, but you’ll need to enter your TV provider login details first. Out of the country on holiday and don’t want to miss those high notes? A quality VPN is ideal for keeping up with your favorite TV shows while abroad. Just download it and you’ll be singing along with The Voice season 19 online no matter where you are – but probably not in the shower.

Can I watch The Voice 2020 season 19 finale in the UK?

Sadly, it’s a big flat noooooo. There’s nowhere to watch The Voice USA season 19 or any other season in the UK. This might be due to the fact that there are already dozens of versions of the franchise worldwide, including The Voice UK.

However, Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs will return alongside new judge Anne-Marie for season 10, which will be available to view on ITV sometime in 2021.

Those in North America travelling abroad while The Voice USA plays out don’t have to miss a single Battle Round or live final. As outlined above, you can purchase one of the best VPNs and connect to your preferred on-demand service no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch The Voice season 19 finale in Australia?

Unfortunately, The Voice USA is also unavailable to stream for fans of the franchise Down Under. The format does have an Australian version, however, with a rotating panel of esteemed judges that last included Goodrem, Boy George, Kelly Rowland, and Guy Sebastian. And, although Season 9 ended in July this year, it’s back to flood your ears with joy in 2021, but now on the Seven Network.

It’s worth remembering that if you’re travelling for work or business, geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from connecting to the on-demand platforms you rely on back home. However, you can always try the VPN route as described above, effectively updating your IP address to reflect whatever country you hail from, and so letting you stream the musical magic of The Voice season 19 online.