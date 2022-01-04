How to watch The Tourist TV series online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The Tourist TV series is the latest big budget drama from the BBC. Set in the Australian outback, it stars Jamie Dornan as the victim of a car crash who wakes up in a hospital in the middle of nowhere and finds he can't remember who he is. With high production values and the full series already online to binge, make sure you know how to watch The Tourist wherever you are.

How to watch The Tourist Premiere date: Saturday, January 1 at 9pm GMT Director: Chris Sweeney Cast: Jamie Dornan FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) / Stan (AUS, free trial) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

Written by brothers Harry Williams and Jack Williams, who also created The Missing and Baptiste, The Tourist opens with Dornan getting chased off an outback road by a truck apparently looking to run down him and his little hatchback car.

Just when when he thinks he's escaped his faceless assailant in their over-sized vehicle, Dornan is t-boned to the point of amnesia and must spend the next 6 x 60-minute episodes trying to work out who he is before his past catches up with him.

Intrigued? You will be. There's no waiting around for the action to get going. Head over to iPlayer and binge the lot. Here's how to watch The Tourist even if you're not in the UK.

How to watch The Tourist FREE in the UK

watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer All six episodes of The Tourist are available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer now. They're all airing on BBC One too, at 9pm GMT on Jan 1 and Jan 2 and then on Sundays from Jan 9 onwards. Both BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? By using a VPN you can access all the services you rely on from anywhere. Plus, it’ll keep your private information secure online too.

How to watch The Tourist online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when The Tourist airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Tourist from anywhere

How to watch The Tourist FREE in Australia

use the Stan 30-day free trial Stan is the co-producer for The Tourist and its exclusive Australian distributor. That means that you can binge all six episodes of The Tourist TV series online, on Stan right now. Best of all, you can use the Stan 30-day free trial and watch all of The Tourist for free. While you're there, you'll also find US TV series, UEFA Champions League football, Hollywood blockbusters and Stan Originals too. Prices start from $10 per month. You can access Stan on smart TVs, games consoles, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fetch, Telstra TV and through your mobile, laptop and tablet too. If you're outside Australia and want to tune into your Stan account and service, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from abroad.

How to watch The Tourist on HBO Max in the US

