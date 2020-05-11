How to watch The Price Is Right At Night: stream the special with RuPaul online anywhere

It's already the top-rated US daytime show - and tonight it's sashaying its way onto the 2020 prime time schedule for a special featuring Drag Race star RuPaul. Read on to find out how to watch The Price Is Right At Night for free and stream it online from anywhere in the world.

The Price Is Right At Night cheat sheet The Price Is Right At Night 2020 airs tonight (May 11) at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. If you don't have cable, you can still stream it via the standalone CBS All Access service, which offers a free 1-week trial.

Filmed before the Covid-19 shutdown, the one-off special is hosted by long-running master of ceremonies Drew Carey. Adding some feisty glamour to proceedings, RuPaul will be competing to raise money for the charity Planned Parenthood - while other participants will have the opportunity to win prizes as usual.

This latest celeb installment follows two previous Price is Right specials that were broadcast in December 2019, featuring stars from Seal Team and Seth Rogen. Early previews of tonight's show suggest there's going to be just as many laughs in store.

As a teaser, RuPaul's attempts to help a young woman play the show's Grocery Game come undone, when the Emmy-winning star reveals to host Drew Carey: "I haven't been in a grocery store in about 30 years!"

Enough chit-chat, here's how to watch The Price Is Right At Night online and stream the 2020 special from anywhere right now.

How to watch The Price Is Right At Night special online for FREE in the US

CBS is making it easy to watch The Price Is Right At Night online, with the show airing at the syndicated time of 8pm ET/PT on Monday, May 11. You can also stream the one-off special through CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it costs $5.99 p/m for its Limited Commercials plan, and $9.99 to stream without ads. Alternatively, you could turn to a cord-cutting service like Hulu . Its most premium Hulu + Live TV package is a complete cable replacement that offers live TV access plus all of Hulu's exclusive content and extensive on-demand catalogue for $54.99 a month - a FREE 7-day trial is offer so you can see if it's right for you. A final option for US residents who may currently be abroad is to use the VPN option, as we outline below. This allows you to access whatever streaming service you would normally use and already subscribe to at home - but note that for some you'll need to verify your country of residence, so having your credit card or cable provider details to hand helps speed things along.

How to watch The Price Is Right At Night 2020 from abroad

Anyone in the US will likely find it easy to watch The Price Is Right At Night special - but anywhere else, it wasn't quite so simple. As it's a CBS exclusive, anyone from America abroad won't have found it being aired simultaneously in places like the UK, Canada or Australia. Equally, trying to tune into CBS from like you would from home was likely impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. But the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, as we've already said, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so it's always best to read the fine print first.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch The Price Is Right At Night special at home from anywhere on the planet.

