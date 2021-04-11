How to watch The Nevers online: stream the new HBO Max series today

Created and produced by Joss Whedon – the snarky king of pop-culture responsible for Buffy the Vampire Slayer – The Nevers is a new science-fiction drama getting its action-packed premiere on HBO Max. We detail below just how you can watch The Nevers online from today.

“It came three years ago” we’re told: a supernatural power that transformed Victorian London by bestowing everyone it touched with inhuman ability.

The ‘afflicted’ are largely women, a group that includes determined clairvoyant Amalia, gifted inventor Penance , Annie, aka Bonfire – capable of propelling jets of flame from her hands – and Lavidia Bidlow, an advocate for the Touched who runs a safehouse called The Orphanage. They’re in constant danger from individuals threatened by their power. But it’s in their difference that their strength resides.

Also featuring Nick Frost as the mercenary Beggar King, Denis O’Hare as a brutal American surgeon, and James Norton as foppish aristocrat Hugo Swan, this 12-part series looks to be an incredibly entertaining genre mash-up – a science-fiction-fantasy-period-drama-action-adventure for the ages.

And, if you like the idea of the Scooby Gang from Buffy kicking butt in Victorian London, you’ll definitely want to keep reading for our guide on how to watch The Nevers online from anywhere.

How to watch The Nevers online: stream on HBO Max in the US today

The debut episode of this highly-anticipated series arrives on WarnerMedia’s VOD service on Sunday, April 11. There are 12 episodes in total, with the first six being released weekly until May 16. Then, because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, there’ll be an unknown break before the concluding six episodes are available. - Head to the HBO Max website to sign up now The monthly fee is $14.99 and the HBO Max free trial isn’t on offer right now. But you are free to cancel your membership at any time. Which you’ll probably be reluctant to do, given it grants you access to a huge library of top-drawer content: revered HBO shows like Game of Thrones, The Wire, and Succession; a richly curated selection of titles from Turner Classic Movies; and iconic films and TV series from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library. Plus, all 2021 Warner Brothers movies can be streamed on HBO Max day-and-date with their cinema release, for a month from their debut. That means experiencing the earth-shattering mayhem of Godzilla vs Kong in 4K Ultra HD and in Dolby Atmos sound at home at no extra cost, and catching the Matrix 4 – due to be released on December 22 – the second it becomes available. Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. Getting HBO Max on Roku and HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick is now also possible.

How to watch The Nevers online in Canada for free

Thanks to Crave, Canadian fans of sci-fi fantasy won’t miss a beat. In line with their American cousins, the show – starring Outlander’s Laura Donnelly and TV heartthrob James Norton – will be available to stream weekly from Sunday April 11 at 9pm. You’ll need a Movies + HBO subscription to enjoy The Nevers, which costs CND$19.98 a month (plus tax). But before you pay a dime, new subscribers get a 7-day free trial so they can take Crave for a spin first. You’ll not only get you access to classic HBO content, on-demand movies, and addictive TV shows like Friends and 30 Rock, but the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood movies simultaneous with US audiences, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion.

How to watch The Nevers online in Australia for free

Only a few hours after the US premiere of The Nevers, and Binge will be bringing Australian viewers The Nevers’ unique blend of period drama and science fiction. Episode 1 drops on Monday, April 12, with five more following at the same time each week. As mentioned before, they’ll be a break in programming, with an additional 6 episodes due at a future date. Binge gifts new subscribers a 14-day free trial before they have to hand over an Aussie dollar. Cancel before this time to avoid being charged, or do nothing keep access to their impressive VOD library. It’s only $10 for their Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and better video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies.

How to watch The Nevers online in the UK for free

UK audiences can get swept up in The Nevers on Sky TV. BUT they’ll need to brace themselves for a month-long delay, as the show won’t premiere until Monday, May 17 on Sky Atlantic. Thereafter, you can watch Victorian superheroes kicking ass in corsets every week on the same day. Alternatively, it will also stream on Now with an Entertainment Pass if you'd prefer not to commit to the whole shebang. If you’re a new customer, a week-long free trial awaits you, which can be cancelled at any time. Check out TechRadar's dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices.