How to watch The Mosquito Coast - stream new Apple TV Plus series online

Loosely based on Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel of the same name, and starring the author's nephew Justin in the lead role, this Apple TV Plus exclusive looks set to take viewers on a tense journey across Mexico.

Described as a seven-part chase, it's a must-watch for thriller fans, so read on and we'll explain below how to watch The Mosquito Coast online with Apple TV Plus now.

How to watch The Mosquito Coast online Premiere date: Friday, April 30 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Gabriel Bateman, Logan Polish, Kimberly Elise Watch now: stream The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV Plus for $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month.

The drama follows the dangerous journey of radical idealist and inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

Tracked by two determined agents (Kimberly Elise, James LeGros), Allie keeps his wife Margot (Melissa George) and young children safe as they abscond across the border to evade criminal charges.

Things soon unravel further as the Foxes unwittingly stumble into even more trouble after crossing paths with a powerful Mexican drug cartel.

The original novel was given the big screen treatment back in the mid-eighties, but the movie starring Harrison Ford was infamously a flop, with many critics panning the film for stripping out the books action-packed tension.

With shootouts, life-threatening snakebites and deadly assassins all promised to feature in the opening episodes, it looks like this new adaptation will be a far more gripping ride - here's how to watch The Mosquito Coast online with Apple TV Plus.

How to watch The Mosquito Coast from anywhere

This much-anticipated drama series is exclusive to Apple TV Plus, with the show's first two episodes premiering on the service on Friday April 30. New episodes will be made available on the service every Friday from then on. Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is the iPhone maker's very own exclusive streaming service. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4k and HDR, the service currently costs $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month. You can sign up and watch Apple TV+ content through Apple’s TV app, which, somewhat unsurprisingly, is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, in addition to some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, as well as Roku, and Fire TV devices. Apple TV Plus currently offers a seven-day free trial, and if you're new to the service and have just bought a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac you're currently entitled to a massive bonus of a full year's subscription to the streaming service. Failing those options, you can also watch Apple TV+ on a browser.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively tiny library of films and shows to get stuck into, what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The service's launch calling card was The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, which was complemented by See - an epic sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, as well as M. Night Shyamalan’s horror series, Servant.

The service's surprise big breakout show so far has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, which follows an American football coach hired to coach a Premier League football team, which has earned an army of fans and a sizeable amount of gongs during this year's awards season.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace - alongside incoming second seasons of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

The Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, promises a 'large-scale Western' that stars big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The Shrink Next Door, meanwhile, is a new comedy series based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, that is set to bring together Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, while Foundation is a much-anticipated sci-fi series based on the books by Isaac Asimov, and starring Chernobyl's Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

