How to watch The Masked Singer online: stream season 5 premiere from anywhere

Here to hit us with another much-needed dose of silliness, The Masked Singer returns to TV tonight with a new gaggle of famous folks disguised in elaborate costumes. We're counting down the moments until Ken Jeong utters those six famous words: "I know exactly who this is!" Without further ado, here's how to watch The Masked Singer 2021 online and stream every season 5 show wherever you are in the world.

Watch The Masked Singer season 5 online When: Wednesday nights from March 10 Channel: Fox (US) / CTV (Canada) Time: 8pm ET/PT Stream: watch Fox with a FREE FuboTV 7-day trial Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

The racoon in chaps surely going down as one of the show's greatest creations so far, there's a new twist to the format for season 5 of the hit US singing competition, with 2021's gang of celebs split into two groups of five - Group A set to be introduced in the opening episode, followed by Group B. Nice and simple so far.

However, The Masked Singer season 5 will introduce Wild Card contestants throughout the competition, with a strong sports theme running through the 2021 run. Between them, we're told this year's competitor's boast three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, two world records, four Oscar nominations, nine multi-platinum singles and 26 Grammy nominations.

Nick Cannon is back on hosting duties, but the new season kicks off with Reno 911! and Scream Queens star Niecy Nash anchoring proceedings because of you-know-what. Meanwhile, Jeong is joined by regular panelists and hopeless detectives Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

It's the TV show the world can't enough of right now, so read on as we explain where to watch The Masked Singer season 5 online each and every week.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 5 online in the US for FREE

Watching The Masked Singer 2021 in the US couldn't be easier, with a number of choices available to you. If you're all set up with a cable TV plan, you just simply need to tune in to Fox every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT). Cord-cutter, or don't have access to Fox? There are plenty of over-the-top streaming services that can step in and let you watch Fox online - and our pick for watching The Masked Singer is FuboTV. That's largely because you can currently take advantage of a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial. Check that Fox channels are available in your area first here, but most major metro area markets in the US are covered. As a complete cable replacement solution costing as little as $65 a month, it's hard to beat. Out of the US right now? You can watch The Masked Singer just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch The Masked Singer online from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad and unable to access the same streaming services, there's a reason for this: geo-blocking, a common digital annoyance that means certain content can only be viewed in certain parts of the world.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream shows like The Masked Singer online anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Masked Singer 2021: stream season 5 online in Canada

It's not just those in the US that can watch The Masked Singer season 5 live. Canadian fans can get access through CTV, which is airing new episodes at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8/7c every Wednesday. And, if you’re otherwise engaged when episodes air, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch The Masked Singer online in the UK for free

Sorry, UK-based masked entertainment fans. Season 5 of The Masked Singer US won't be coming to a channel near you quite yet. You can, however, currently watch The Masked Singer season 4 FREE in the UK through ITV Hub, so it's likely that the latest season will arrive in the not too distant future. You can also binge the UK's own version of The Masked Singer on ITV Hub for FREE. If you're from the US or Canada but find yourself stranded in the UK, the only solution we can think of is to download a VPN and try to watch the coverage from your usual broadcaster that way.