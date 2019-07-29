How to watch the Love Island UK final online for free: stream from home or abroad

Well, after a whole eight weeks of romance, arguments, bizarre challenges and slow-mo Caroline Flack, Love Island 2019 is finally coming to an end. But don't think of this as bad news! This still gives us one last bout of drama when you watch the Love Island finale online.

Watch Love Island: The Live Final online - when and where? Yep, that emotional day has arrived - the very last episode of Love Island 2019. But don't despair, now is the time to enjoy that final dose as it airs tonight (Monday, July 29). Simply tune in to ITV2 to watch the Love Island 2019 finale online - it will air at 9pm BST (or 10pm CET, 3pm ET, 12pm PT, 6am AEST if you're outside the UK). We've listed all of the viewing details down below whether you're in the UK or out of the country on a holiday.

With fans arguing over who was the perfect couple of this Summer experience, it's hard to guess who will win. Will it be Tommy and Molly-Mae who stuck it out the whole way through? Or the incredibly popular Amber and Greg? There's only one way to find out.

Expect tuxedos, dancing and an emotional ending as the winner is finally crowned and we find out who wins that £50,000 and the title of the Love Island 2019 best couple.

Airing tonight (Monday, July 29) on ITV, gather your friends for this final blow of overly tanned romance and flirting as you watch the Love Island Finale 2019 online. With the episode expected to be a whole 95 minutes long, it should be the best yet this year.

We've listed all of the details of times and locations down below, giving you all the information you need to watch Love Island online for the final time this series. Even if you happen to be away on holiday, you can still see how to catch the ending.

How to watch Love Island's Season 5 finale online for free in the UK

If you're going to be in the UK for the big Live Final episode tonight then watching is easy. Simply tune in at 9pm tonight (Monday, July 29) on ITV2 to catch all of the drama unfolding in the very last 2019 Love Island episode.

But if you would rather watch Love Island online you can easily catch it via the ITV website or watch it on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app which you can download here for Android and here for your iPhone or iPad.

How to watch Love Island online from outside the country

If you’re from the UK and have planned a holiday while the finale is airing then clearly you're not very dedicated to seeing the winners of Love Island! But don’t worry as we can help you avoid any annoying geo-blocking allowing you and your friends to catch the Love Island final on your holiday.

By using a VPN , you can change your IP address to one in the UK which will allow you to stream the event using your ITV account. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend recommend ExpressVPN as the best due to its speed, security and sheer simplicity to use. We also love that it can be used on so many operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. And while a VPN is the perfect antidote to being on holiday without your Love Island Finale fix, that's not all they're good for. From unblocking restricted sites and watching the likes of Netflix and Hulu abroad, to adding that extra level of security for banking and shopping, a VPN is always helpful.

Which contestants are in the Love Island finale?

- India Reynolds: 28-year old model from Reading

- Greg O'Shea: 24-year old professional rugby player from Limerick

- Maura Higgins: 28-year old model from Ireland

- Curtis Pritchard: 23-year old Ballroom and Latin Dancer from Shropshire

- Molly-Mae Hague: 20-year old social media influencer from Hertfordshire

- Amber Gill: 21-year old beauty therapist from Newcastle

- Ovie Soko: 28-year old professional basketball player

- Tommy Fury: 20-year old Boxer from Manchester

Who is expected to win the Love Island 2019 finale?

Obviously with this being the very final episode, all of the couples still in are very much the public's favourites. However, with Tommy and Molly-Mae having been in a couple for the longest amount of time, they are likely to win.

Or, based on which contestants have received the most support, Greg and Amber also seem likely to win the finale. Out of the remaining four, Curtis and Maura have the lowest odds.

Want to see your favourite couple win? Tune in tonight to watch the Love Island Finale online as it happens.

What will the winners of the Love Island finale get?

With the winners being announced tonight, we will see who will be crowned Mr and Mrs Love Island 2019 (not a real title, although it does have a ring to it).

The winners get themselves a mega £50,000, the chance to find their soul mate and of course, a lifetime of obscure promo ads and club appearances...but mainly the £50,000.