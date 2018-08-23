How to watch the La Vuelta a España 2018: live stream cycling for free and wherever you are

La Vuelta a España 2018 - where and when It's time to hit the Spanish tarmac of the La Vuelta a España road race for 2018 and you can watch it all from the comfort of your TV or other device. The event will run from August 25 starting in Malaga and continue until September 16 where it will finish in Madrid. Timings vary but as a rough guide races start around midday local time which is 11am BST, 3am PT, 6am ET and 8pm AEST.

It's time for the Spanish cycling racing event of 2018, La Vuelta a España. Covering over 3,254 kilometres, the 21 stage race will cover six flat stages, six hill stages, five mountain stages and two individual time trials. With just two rest days, one stage of over 200 kilometres and 46 summits to climb, the riders have a challenging race ahead.

Thankfully, it's far less of a problem trying to get a live stream of the whole event to watch. And that's where this guide to streaming La Vuelta a España 2018 will provide a useful companion - especially if you want to know where to get a free live stream.

Riders like Richie Porte of team BMC and Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain-Merida, will be looking to make an impact in this competition. The 2017 La Vuelta a España final classification saw Brit Chris Froome sitting at the top followed by Vincenzo Nibali and then Ilnur Zakarin. Unfortunately this year won't see either Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas representing Team Sky after winning the Giro and the Tour respectively in 2018.

But there will still be lots of action and exciting riding which you can watch, live and for free using this live streaming guide. Read on to get your front row seat to all the action.

Live stream the La Vuelta a España free anywhere

This year, it looks like all the action from La Vuelta a España can be streamed via Spain's own free-to-air RTVE. That means, by getting a VPN you can watch it all for free from anywhere in the world. The TV channel itself can be viewed via apps like TruTV so you can enjoy all the cycling action from anywhere on your mobile smart device. Just remember the commentary will be in Spanish, but you'll still have the pictures at least.

What's more, Australia's free-to-air broadcaster SBS also has the action. More on which below.

The point is, you can use your chosen VPN to change the IP address on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device to either a server in Spain or Australia to watch live action.

How to watch the La Vuelta a España: UK live stream

For UK residents La Vuelta will get the Eurosport treatment. That means Eurosport 1, which is available in lots of broadcast and streaming forms, should make watching the racing simple. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or with a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass - a free trial for which is available here - that also gives you access across loads of devices.

Not in the UK? Don't worry, you can download and use a VPN to take your laptop or mobile virtually back to the UK and watch as if back in blighty.

Not got Eurosport and not that desperate to watch the coverage live anyway? Then it's ITV's nightly highlights for you.

How to watch the La Vuelta a España: Australia live stream

Great news for those wanting to catch the cycling down under – free-to-air SBS has the rights to show the Vuelta live on its Viceland channel. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast, as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch the La Vuelta a España: US live stream

The La Vuelta a España 2018 is being aired by NBC Sports Live Extra in the US. This will be streamed online so if you have the app then you can enjoy it anywhere. However for those that don't have access to this stream there are other options.

For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $49.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the Tour.

Otherwise, you could get a VPN and you'll be able to watch all the action for free as if you were in Spain via the RTVE feed or in Australia at SBS.

How to watch the La Vuelta a España: Canada live stream

Canadians will be able to get in on the La Vuelta a España 2018 action via FloBikes which streams online so you can watch from anywhere.

Not liking that option? Well you know the answer by now...combining a VPN and one of the free broadcast options above could be a viable alternative.

Which other countries can I stream the La Vuelta a España live using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the La Vuelta a España 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Ne Zealand,, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Fiji and more.

