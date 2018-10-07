How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix 2018 online: stream F1 live for free from anywhere

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel may have four Japanese Grand Prix each to their name, but this weekend has been far from even. Hamilton has been dominant in Suzuka and sits on Pole Position going in to Sunday. We'll tell you how to stream F1 live - even for FREE in some areas - wherever you are in the world.

Japanese Grand Prix - where and when The tricky Suzuka circuit has been a staple of the Formula One calendar for years, with its 3.6 mile/5.8km track testing drivers towards the end of the season. Japan Grand Prix - Sunday October 7 at 2.10pm local time (6.10am BST, 1.10am ET, 10.10pm PT Saturday)

Following the big 'team orders' controversy last week, the reputation of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes may be tainted. But they won't be thinking too hard about that if Hamilton manages to extend his lead at the top of the F1 Drivers' World Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari on the other hand will be desperate to claw back some of that 50-point advantage that the Brit has managed to build. With only four Grand Prix to go after this one, there's no room for error or excuses. Vettel really has to win at Suzuka, otherwise he can probably kiss goodbye to a fifth world title.

It's a tall order at the Japanese Grand Prix for Vettel, but thankfully watching it is super straightforward for you, and on pretty much any device. And the best thing about it...it's possible to do so absolutely free of charge. Read on to find out how to stream F1 live.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix anywhere in the world

If you don't have easy access to watch the Japan Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN service, which effectively tricks your computer into thinking that it's in another country. It's really easy to do, and works for loads of sporting events where live streams may not be readily available where you are:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee

2. IPVanish: hot on security and now with a 69% discount on its two-year plan - that's effectively only $3.74 a month

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live and for free.

3. Go to a channel that's showing the Grand Prix

Use a channel in the UK that's streaming all the F1 action you can handle from Suzuka (see below).

How to stream F1 live in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for the weekend's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs. Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1 . Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix in the US for free:

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to stream the Japan Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some late nights, with the main race starting at an unusually civil 3.10pm AEST on Sunday. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Photos courtesy of Formula1.com