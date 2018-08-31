How to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2018: stream F1 live from anywhere

Italian Grand Prix - where and when Hosted once again at Monza, the historic circuit just outside Milan in Italy, the drivers will race for 53 laps of the 5.8km/3.6 mile track. The key times you need to know for the weekend are as follows, with local Italian times listed first Practice 1 on Friday August 31 at 11am (10am BST, 5am ET, 2am PT) Practice 2 on Friday August 31 at 3pm (2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am PT) Practice 3 on Saturday September 1 at midday (11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT) Qualifying on Saturday September 1 at 3pm (2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am PT) The Italian GP itself is on Sunday September 2 at 3.10pm local time (2.10pm BST, 9.10am ET, 6.10am PT)

Trying to predict the 2018 Formula One season has become practically pointless. Just when you think Lewis Hamilton has the edge, Sebastian Vettel strikes back with a big GP win. That means every race - including the Italian Grand Prix - is now essential viewing, and you can stream F1 live from absolutely anywhere with our advice in this guide.

So who's going to get the win in Italy? The form book says Lewis Hamilton, as he's taken four of the last six victories at Monza. He clearly feels at home at this course, and there's nothing Hamilton would love more than to bloody Ferrari's nose on the constructor's own turf.

But Vettel has history here, too, and the first of his three wins came ten years ago. While Ferrari hasn't had a victory in its home land of Italy since Fernando Alonso headed to the top of the podium way back in 2010. A victory at the Italian Grand Prix would continue Vettel's momentum as he makes a surge for the Formula 1 Drivers' World Championship.

Hamilton or Vettel? Vettel or Hamilton? We just don't know which way the chicaning 2018 Formula 1 championship is going to turn next at the Italian Grand Prix. But what we do know are the ways in which you can stream F1 live to find out - and it doesn't even matter where in the world you live. You can even do so for free in certain regions!

How to live stream F1 action from Italy: UK stream

Unfortunately, watching the Italian Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend. That means that you're stuck with the Sky Sports F1 channel this time. And that includes the Sky Go app if you're likely to be away from your TV. Don't get too disheartened if you're not a Sky customer but still want to watch the race. Grab a NOW TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) without a lengthy (or expensive) subscription. A daily pass costs £7.99 or a week is £12.99. And by our count you can access NOW on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles. You can register up to four of them at once. If you're out of the UK, but still want to watch using your Sky or NOW apps, then you'll need to download a VPN service and relocate your IP to the UK. There are full instructions how to do so below.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix: US live stream

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in Canada

TSN (or RDS for francophones) has the rights to show the F1 in Canada, so cable subscribers can watch all the action live on TV, online or through the network's handy TSN Go app. Out of Canada and want to login to your TSN account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location in Canada.

How to stream the Italian Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some pretty late nights, with the race starting at 11.10pm AEST on Sunday night. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

