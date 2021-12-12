How to watch the Hong Kong Cup 2021 and live stream the race free from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The world’s richest turf race over 2,000 metres and the jewel in the crown of the prestigious Hong Kong International Races, the Hong Kong Cup is one of the headline events on the racing calendar. As ever, it's being held at the Sha Tin Racecourse overlooking the Shing Mun River, and you can read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Hong Kong Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

2021 Hong Kong Cup live stream Date: Sunday, December 12 Race start time: 4.30pm HKT / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT Venue: Sha Tin Racecourse, Hong Kong Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | Foxtel (AU) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free

Runners based in Japan have dominated the race over recent years, tasting victory in four of the past six editions. The other two were won by thoroughbreds local to Hong Kong. And it's been more than a decade since any outsiders got a look-in; Snow Fairy's 2010 triumph remains the most recent of any racehorse based outside of Asia.

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf race winner Loves Only You is one of the early favourites for the HK$30,000,000 purse in the final outing of her career. The Yoshito Yahagi-trained filly is looking to go out in some style.

The other front-runners include the Irish geld, Prix Guillaume d'Ornano and Prix Dollar-winner Dubai Honour, and Osaka Hai-winner Lei Papale, a fellow Deep Impact-sired sibling of Loves Only You, trained by Tomokazu Takano.

And there are plenty more huge races on the card too, including the 1,600m Hong Kong Mile, 1,200m Hong Kong Spring and 2,400m Hong Kong Vase, the last of which is set to be lit up by the rags-to-riches international sensation, Pyledriver. Read on to find out how to get a 2021 Hong Kong Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Hong Kong Cup 2021 from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to stream the racing via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Hong Kong Cup from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just fire up the Sky Go app

How to watch 2021 Hong Kong Cup: live stream in the UK

Sky Sports Horse racing fans in the UK can watch the 2021 Hong Kong Cup on Sky Sports. The Hong Kong Cup start time is scheduled for 8.30am GMT on Sunday morning, so remember to set an alarm. Sky Sports' coverage of the event gets underway at 4am GMT in the small hours of Sunday morning, continuing through to 10am. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

2021 Hong Kong Cup live stream: how to watch horse race in Australia

Foxtel Horse racing fans Down Under will find that premium TV provider Foxtel is the holder of Hong Kong Cup 2021 rights, with the action set to be shown across Sky Racing 1 and Sky Racing 2. The start time for the Hong Kong Cup has been set for 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday evening, and Sky Racing will be covering the event from 12pm AEDT on Sunday. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Hong Kong Cup live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

