Old money raises an elegant, elbow-length gloved hand around the brazen throat of new money in Julian Fellowes' hotly anticipated historical drama set in late 19th century New York City. Featuring an all-star cast led by Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, read on to find out how to watch The Gilded Age online wherever you are in the world.

Watch The Gilded Age online Premiere: Monday, January 24 (US, CA) New episodes: every Monday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO Cast: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon Writer: Julian Fellowes Stream: HBO Max (US) | Sky (UK) | Crave (CA)

After the death of her father, small-town girl Marian Brook moves to new York and steps into a tempest, her snooty socialite aunt, Agnes, standing at odds with the cruel George and Bertha Russell, the ultra-wealthy new kids on the block.

The Gilded Age was a period of immense opportunity and colossal greed, which both literally and figuratively laid down the foundations of the modern Big Apple.

Written by Downton Abbey creator Fellowes, the show charts the social war between the land-owning aristocracy and a younger generation of money - and power-driven industrialists, which plays out through much curtain-twitching, raising of eyebrows, and hushed sniping behind closed doors.

Which path to fortune will Marian take? Read on as we detail how to watch The Gilded Age online where you are.

How to watch The Gilded Age online in the US with or without cable

The Gilded Age premieres at 9pm ET/PT on Monday, Janauary 24, with new episodes airing in the same slot every week. HBO is included in most cable packages. However, cord-cutters can instead watch The Gilded Age on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. But there's great news right now as HBO Max has launched a limited-time 20% off sale! That means if you sign up before January 25, you can get HBO Max for as little as $7.99 per month.

What else can you watch on HBO Max

Apart from The Gilded Age, HBO Max gives access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch The Gilded Age online in the UK

In the UK, The Gilded Age premieres at 2am GMT on Monday night/Tuesday morning on Sky Atlantic, but the channel will repeat every episode at the more reasonable time of 9pm each week. Subscribers can also stream The Gilded Age via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

How to watch The Gilded Age FREE in Canada

In Canada, Crave is the place to watch The Gilded Age, with episodes landing on the streaming service at 9pm ET/PT every Monday from January 24. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Can you watch The Gilded Age in Australia?

At the time of writing, The Gilded Age doesn't have a confirmed release date in Australia, but there have been strong hints that the show will land on Paramount Plus before too long. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial - though as mentioned above, The Gilded Age's Australian release details are not yet confirmed.

