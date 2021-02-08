How to watch The Equalizer 2021 online: stream new Queen Latifah TV show anywhere

As far as TV vigilantes go, few can hold a candle to the iconic Rob McCall, who's got a new lease of life in this latest reboot of The Equalizer. Queen Latifah stars as our titular hero, Robyn McCall - by day a single mother, by night a covert enforcer of justice for those who have nobody else to turn to. Read on as we explain how to watch The Equalizer online and stream the series wherever you are in the world right now.

Modern reboot though it may be, Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim - who sadly passed away in January - co-created the classic 80s series and executive produced this one, so rest assured their fingerprints are all over it.

It's an action-packed, borderline ridiculous throwback to the original, with largely self-contained episodes loaded with some gloriously cheesy one-liners, the likes of which are in shamefully short supply these days.

“I’m the one you call when you can’t call 911,” growls Robyn, whose daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) thinks she works for a charity.

The love-hate relationship shared by Robyn and Chris Noth's William Bishop is reminiscent of the McCall and Control dynamic of old, Bishop summoning Robyn to clandestine meetings on rooftops to try to persuade her to return to her former line of work as a CIA operative, one that she's determined to bury by using her extensive butt-kicking powers for good.

That CBS is premiering it right after its Super Bowl live stream and TV coverage finishes is an indication of the network's high hopes for the show, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Equalizer online - stream every new episode of the CBS series wherever you are today.

How to watch The Equalizer online from outside your country

For those of you abroad on business or getting some winter sun when The Equalizer lands, you’ll be unable to watch the series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Equalizer online no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to watch The Equalizer from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to watch The Equalizer 2021 online in the US

This series is exclusive to CBS in the US, and the first episode airs straight after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7. After that, its regular weekly slot will be Sunday evenings at 8/7c. You can also tune in online via the CBS All Access streaming service. Just register to keep-up with all the butt-kicking action. It’s $5.99 for their Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Both options come with the option of a 1-week FREE CBS All Access trial - and you can cancel any time, so you could potentially watch episodes free of charge. Expecting to stick around? You’ll save 15% if you purchase an annual subscription. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Equalizer 2021 TV show online in Canada

The great news is that terrestrial TV network Global TV has the rights for The Equalizer in Canada, meaning you can watch new episodes for free - and at the same time they air in the US. This means The Equalizer airs weekly on Sunday nights at 8/7c in Canada, though the season opener is scheduled for 10.30pm ET/7.30pm PT on February 7. Better still, Global offers a slick online streaming platform. You’ll have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch each new episode of The Equalizer the day after they air. Can't watch The Equalizer as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream - which directly or indirectly, you almost certainly pay for.

There's no word yet on when The Equalizer might get a UK release, but your best bet for the time being could be to harness the powers of a VPN to virtually transport yourself to a country that is showing it.

Similarly, we're still waiting on details of a possible release Down Under. But if you're currently in Oz from a country where The Equalizer is already out, remember you can use a good VPN to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.