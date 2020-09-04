How to watch The Boys: stream every new season 2 episode online from anywhere today

Billy Butcher and the gang are back - and they've got plenty on their plate in the second series of The Boys. One of the most popular Amazon Originals around, it's probably the best superhero show on TV right now for our money. Read on to find out how to watch The Boys online and stream every new season 2 episode today with Amazon Prime.

Watch The Boys online for free The Boys is an Amazon Originals series produced exclusively for its Prime subscription service. The first three episodes of the eight-part series are available now (Friday, September 4) in most regions, with the remaining ones being released weekly on Fridays until October 9. Watch The Boys season 2 free online by taking advantage of a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

The Boys follows a crew of regular guys and girls brought together by the transgressions of a group of not-so-honorable superheroes, The Seven. Despite their squeaky clean social media profiles, it turns out these so-called saviors are anything but, with our real heroes having suffered greatly at their hands and among the few who know what they're really all about. In The Boys season 2, they're hoping to do something about it.

But given Homelander's strength, ability to fly, and laser eyes; A-Train's super speed; and Black Noir's stealthy agility...well, let's just say it's all easier said than done. And that's before we get to the backing The Seven have from the nefarious Vought International corporation.

In addition to all of last season's Boys cast reprising their roles, season 2 also sees a couple of noteworthy new additions in Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore). We've been waiting a long time for this - and now it's time to enjoy. Just follow our guide below to watch The Boys season 2 online, including for free where possible.

Don't miss: how to watch Mulan online

How to watch The Boys online free: stream season 2 with Amazon Prime

How to watch The Boys season 2 from outside your country

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Boys season 2 no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

Try ExpressVPN FREE for 30-days with this deal

There are hundreds of VPNs you could choose from, but ExpressVPN is one of the best. It's fast, easy to use, and simple to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, which includes Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software, among many others. Express VPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is hard to refuse. But even more tantalizing is that you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an invaluable bit of kit. Once installed, just click on the location of your home country and press connect. You’ll then be free to watch the The Boys season 2 online no matter where you are in the world. Check it out.View Deal

The Boys cast: who stars in season 2 this year?

First things first, The Boys are quite literally back in town for season 2. That means Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Kapon are all reprising their roles. That said, with The Seven still very much alive and kicking, Antony Starr will be back in horrifying form as Homelander, as will Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve.

But, while Elisabeth Shue won't be back as Madelyn Stillwell - Homelander's laser beams and human eye sockets don't really mix - we will see more of the secretive Vought CEO, Stan Edgar, played by Giancarlo Esposito. The legendary actor only managed a cameo in season 1, but he'll undoubtedly be stealing every scene in which he features in season 2.

But there will be new faces, too, starting with Aya Cash as Stormfront. Watch the new member of The Seven in the trailer above and you'll see her very much stamping her authority on the motley superhero crew. Then there's Shawn Ashmore's Lamplighter, who retired from The Seven to make room for Starlight. 'Retired' is putting it somewhat lightly, since he killed the grandchildren of a senior CIA operative, and was forcible removed to prevent an all-out war between Vought International and the federal government.

The Boys season 2: latest trailer

Here's hoping you finished the first season before you watched the trailer for the second: one of the biggest diversions from the comics and plot spoilers comes at you straight away. Billy Butcher's wife, Becca, is alive and raising Homelander's son, after he was allegedly conceived by rape. Billy says in the trailer that "Vought's holding her captive somewhere", which will be one of the various plot threads season 2 picks up.

As "the most wanted lads in the country," The Boys are very much in The Seven's crosshairs now that their identities are known. Caught between angry supes and suped-up terrorists, the gang are going to have to go into hiding to consider their next move now that the CIA has effectively turned its back on them.

We also get a sneak peek at Aya Cash's Stormfront, a new member of The Seven set to replace Translucent, who was killed by Hughie by an, err, "ass bomb". As obsessed with her social media following as her fellow members, she'll certainly shake things up as she cultivates her own supe army. We also get a quick look at Starlight seemingly as a full member of The Boys, so it will be interesting to see how her conflicted loyalties play out. She seems to have properly patched things up with Hughie after he manipulated her to avenge his dead girlfriend, Robin, too.

In other words, The Boys are in a real mess, and it's hard to see how they'll get out of it as supes hound them from all sides. But it'll be fascinating to see them try.

Amazon has made it's interest in The Boys crystal clear: the second season of the gruesome superhero show was renewed before the first began, and The Boys season 3 has already been announced ahead of the upcoming batch of episodes. While we don't know the show's precise viewing figures, we can only assume they're healthy.

We don't have a release date for the third season - hopefully we'll get it in 202 - but it's nice to know there's more to come when the final episode of season 2 goes live on October 9. We do, however, have an idea of where the story will go based on the some of the new cast members.

With a neat reveal on his Instagram page, Jensen Ackles announced he'd be joining The Boys' cast for season 3 as Soldier Boy when his time on Supernatural ends this year. Soldier Boy is the OG supe of The Boys' canon, and in the comics he gets his nose bitten off by Billy. In other words, there's plenty to look forward to when you've polished off The Boys season 2.

Related: