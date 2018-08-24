How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2018 online: stream F1 live for free from anywhere

Belgian Grand Prix - where and when The 4.3 mile/7km Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix is one of the oldest races in the Formula One calendar. It's in the east of Belgium, not far from the German border. These are the times to note for the weekend, with all times given first in local European time: Practice 1 is on Friday August 24 at 11am (10am BST, 5am ET) Practice 2 is on Friday August 24 at 3pm (2pm BST, 9am ET) Practice 3 is on Saturday August 25 at midday (11am BST, 6am ET) Qualifying is on Saturday August 25 at 3pm (2pm BST, 9am ET) The race itself takes place on Sunday August 26 at 3.10pm local time (2.10pm BST, 9.10am ET 6.10am PT). And you can see it all with our F1 live stream guide below.

No matter what you think of Lewis Hamilton, you have to admire his resilience. After crushing disappointment at the Grand Prix at Silverstone, he struck back with a miracle drive at Hockenheim and backed that up with victory in Hungary. We'll tell you how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix live and for FREE wherever you are in the world to see whether Hamilton can extend his F1 Drivers' World Championship lead.

It may feel like the summer break has been forever, but Hamilton's memory of the last two races will be fresh in his mind as the F1 teams head out to Spa. And we imagine his recollections will also take him back to his three previous Grand Prix wins in Belgium, the last of which came only last year.

It's really up to Sebastian Vettel to stop him - everybody else in the F1 field is now practically too far behind to challenge for the 2018 title. Vettel has fallen over 20 points behind as well, and will be desperate for a third Belgian Grand Prix win to bounce back. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo has won in Belgium before too - can he shake things up in Spa?

The good news is that whoever you're cheering, watching the Belgian Grand Prix is really straightforward, and on pretty much any device. And the best thing about it...you can do so absolutely free of charge, regardless of where on Earth you are! Read on to find out how to stream F1 live.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free anywhere in the world

If you don't have easy access to watch the Belgian Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN service, which effectively tricks your computer into thinking that it's in another country. It's really easy to do, and works for loads of sporting events where live streams may not be readily available where you are:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live and for free.

3. Go to a channel that's showing the Grand Prix

Use a channel in the UK that's streaming all the F1 action you can handle from Belgium (see below).

How to stream F1 live in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for today's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs. Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1 . Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app. So if you already have a Sky subscription and prefer its coverage to Channel 4's, then job's a good'n. If you want the Sky coverage but don't want to splash out on a full Sky contract you could always purchase a day, week or month pass using Now TV . A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix in the US for free:

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to stream the Belgian Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some late nights, with the main race starting at 11.10pm AEST on Sunday night. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Where can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Belgium Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Photos courtesy of Formula1.com