How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online: stream season 16 from anywhere

The course of true love never did run smooth! Firstly, production on The Bachelorette was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, when socially-distanced filming resumed, it was speculated that 2020's bachelorette Clare Crawley had withdrawn from the show. During a turbulent year, The Bachelorette promises to be equally unpredictable, so settle in as we detail how to watch The Bachelorette online from wherever you are.

The Bachelorette 2020 Cheat Sheet Season 16 of The Bachelorette goes out on Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC (after premiering on October 13). If you miss the live broadcast, you can stream the most recent episodes a day later through ABC.com – just enter your TV provider login details first. Not got cable? All is not lost! Register to an OTT service like Fubo TV and enjoy a 7-day FREE trial

Clare Crawley, best remembered for reprimanding Juan Pablo in season 18 of The Bachelor, was initially announced as the lead for The Bachelorette 2020. While production was on hiatus, however, she fell hard for one of the 31 male contestants – rumored to be former footballer Dale Moss. They became an item and refused further participation in the show, so 29-year old phlebotomist Tayshia Adams is thought to have taken Clare’s place. She’ll now be tasked with finding the perfect man to whom she’ll gift her final rose.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, what we can be certain of are the male suitors. They include 31-year-old Jason Foster, a former pro football lineman from Virginia; Zac Clark, a 36-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey; journalism professor Garin Flowers; male grooming specialist Blake Monar; and boy band manager Kenny Braasch, 39, from Chicago.

Expect romance. Expect awkward eliminations. But most of all, expect drama. As host Chris Harrison pronounces in the season 16 promo, “congratulations…you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette”. Want to see the sparks fly? Then keep reading as we detail how to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of The Bachelorette from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN, to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like The Bachelorette – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Viola! You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and interpersonal drama that the new series has to offer.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in the US for free

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the most recent episode of The Bachelorette on ABC from 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming:

FuboTV: a great value replacement to cable, Fubo's entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after its week-long free trial.

AT&T Now: this OTT service has numerous plans, the cheapest being $55 p/m for over 45 channels, or get a few dozen more channels and HBO Max too for $80 a month. You can take a 7-day free trial of the platform first, but it's worth noting that ABC is only available in select markets.

Hulu + Live TV: this involves one basic plan with over 65 channels plus on-demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available too. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream the show live, episodes of The Bachelorette are online to watch the day after the program airs.

YouTube TV: after your free trial period, you'll pay $64.99 a month for 85 channels, get unlimited cloud DVR storage, and lots more (in select markets only).

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in Canada

Hopeless romantics up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air The Bachelorette 2020 on Tuesdays, but at exactly what time depends on where in Canada you’re watching from. If you miss the live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelorette airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in the UK?

Unfortunately, this ABC show isn’t carried on any UK streaming services. The best you can do right now is pay to watch old seasons on Amazon Video, yet even its library is lagging behind: the most recent instalment is season 13. So, you’ve got to ask yourself…how long can you wait for love? Anyone from countries like the US or Canada where it's possible to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online – via the ABC website or Citytv for example – can simply grab a VPN as described above to get access to this restricted content from anywhere. Note that a credit card registered to the country that the service is based in may be needed to register - so have this to hand to get up and running quickly.

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in Australia?