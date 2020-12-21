How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 finale online: stream season 16 anywhere tonight

It's time for tears, torment and tonsil tennis as Tayshia gets ready to hand out her final rose. The Bachelorette season 16 is about to reach its emotional, heart-wrenching climax, so settle in as we detail how to watch The Bachelorette 2020 season finale online, no matter where in the world you are.

Watch The Bachelorette 2020 season finale online The Bachelorette season finale has been split into two two-hour long episodes. The first part will air on ABC on Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET/PT, and the second will air at the same time on Tuesday, December 22. Full TV and streaming details are below - and don't forget to grab a VPN if you're going abroad, so you can take all your favorite shows and services with you wherever you are!

Everything's been going surprisingly well so far, hasn't it? That's all about to change, as Tayshia Adams finally prepares to face the ultimate choice. Will it be Zac, Brendan or Ivan... or could a familiar face return to steal the show, and Tayshia's heart?

That's right, just when you thought we had our final three, it could all turn on its head. Tayshia's clearly developed strong feelings for all of the last men standing, who in turn are each finding it increasingly difficult to watch the beau of their dreams head off with their love rivals.

And that's exactly the point we're at. With so much on the line, the L-word is not only on everyone's lips, but out in the open, though as much as she'd like like to, Tayshia can't take all of the guys home.

ABC, which is airing The Bachelorette season finale as two two-hour episodes on Monday and Tuesday night, has also teased a "bombshell surprise" that could force Tayshia to reassess everything.

And as if that wasn't enough pressure to be dealing with, her father tells her that he thinks she could be about to make the biggest mistake of her life.

The course of true love never did run smooth, and at least two unlucky guys are about to land back on planet earth with an unwelcome bump. Here's how to watch The Bachelorette 2020 season finale online from anywhere right now.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 season finale online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of The Bachelorette from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN, to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like The Bachelorette – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Viola! You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and interpersonal drama that season 16 has to offer.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 season finale online: stream in the US for FREE

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy The Bachelorette season finale on ABC from 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT on Monday, December 21 for part one, and 8pm ET/PT Tuesday, December 22 for part two. Both instalments of the finale are two hours long. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming:

FuboTV: a great value replacement to cable, Fubo's entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after its week-long free trial.

AT&T Now: this OTT service has numerous plans, the cheapest being $55 p/m for over 45 channels, or get a few dozen more channels and HBO Max too for $80 a month. You can take a 7-day free trial of the platform first, but it's worth noting that ABC is only available in select markets.

Hulu + Live TV: this involves one basic plan with over 65 channels plus on-demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available too. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream the show live, episodes of The Bachelorette are online to watch the day after they air.

YouTube TV: after your free trial period, you'll pay $64.99 a month for 85 channels, get unlimited cloud DVR storage, and lots more (in select markets only).

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 season finale FREE online in Canada

Hopeless romantics up north, you're in luck! Citytv will air The Bachelorette 2020 season finale at the same time as ABC - so that's 8pm ET/PT on Monday, December 21 for part one, and 8pm ET/PT Tuesday, December 22 for part two of the episode. If you miss the live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelorette airs? Simply grab a VPN as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in the UK?

Unfortunately, this ABC show isn’t carried on any UK streaming services. The best you can do right now is pay to watch old seasons on Amazon Video, yet even its library is lagging behind: the most recent instalment is season 13. So, you’ve got to ask yourself… how long can you wait for love? Anyone from countries like the US or Canada where it's possible to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online – via the ABC website or Citytv for example – can simply grab a VPN as described above to get access to this restricted content from anywhere. Note that a credit card registered to the country that the service is based in may be needed to register - so have this to hand to get up and running quickly.

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2020 online in Australia?

In a word, no. While the entirety of season 15 is available to stream on the Nine Network (and completely free), there’s no indication that the latest instalment will be available to watch on Australian TV anytime soon. This might be because they’ve already got their fill of on-screen romance, with an Antipodean version of the hit show airing now on 10 play. But again, anyone from abroad currently staying in Australia can follow our VPN advice as detailed above and watch The Bachelorette 2020 online no matter where you are.

The Bachelorette 2020 (season 16): who is Tayshia Adams?

Replacement bachelorette Tayshia Adams is a 29-year-old phlebotomist by trade but also something of a TV personality by now, having appeared as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor (or sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, if you prefer).

At the time, she fell for fellow contestant John Paul Jones and, while the two had an on-off relationship both during and after the show, she's moved on and is ready to choose a new man to share her life with.