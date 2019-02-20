How to watch the 2019 Brit Awards: live stream online from the UK or abroad

It's that time of year again, Brit Awards fever is about to sweep the nation. The UK's answer to the Grammys will see a host of musicians given gongs, as well as plenty of them putting on stunning performances throughout the event. You can enjoy all the sights and sounds, from anywhere you are, using this handy how to watch a Brit Awards live stream.

Brit Awards 2019 - where and when The Brit Awards 2019 will be hosted at London's O2 Arena (formerly the Millennium Dome) and will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm GMT running for around two hours in total.

This year the Brits will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall who will be welcoming performances from the likes of Calvin Harris. He's set to be joined on stage by Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man to perform a medley of his recent songs One Kiss, Promises and Giant.

As for the awards themselves, there are plenty to pick from with Best Male Solo Artist being fought for by Aphex Twin, Craig David, George Ezra, Giggs and Sam Smith. And best Female Solo Artist has in the running, Anne-Marie, Florence + The Machine, Jess Glynne, Jorja Smith and Lily Allen.

You can see a full list of nominations below, but expect there to be plenty of talked-about outfits and controversial winners. We're just wondering whether Jarvis Cocker will be in attendance! And if you're outside of the UK and are struggling to get ITV access, you can still tune in using a VPN service. How to get one of those, and which is best for you, can be found out below.

How to watch the Brit Awards 2019 online for free in the UK:

To watch the Brit Awards 2019 in the UK on television, you need simply to have a connection to an ITV broadcast, via aerial or satellite. To watch the show online this is possible, live, using ITV Hub or (our preferred choice) TVPlayer.com . If you're worried about missing the event, fret not, you can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using ITV Hub which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. And if you're outside of the UK but still want to watch the Brit Awards as it goes out, then there's an easy way to get around any geographical restrictions you encounter. Check below and enjoy of our nifty little VPN workaround .

Stream the Brit Awards 2019 live if you're outside the country

If you're out of the country but still want to watch the main Brits event live, don't worry, it's possible. You can get around any potential geo-blocks to watch via a dedicated TV streaming website as long as you appear to be in the UK.

This is possible using a VPN and TVPlayer.com. It's incredibly easy to do, too - just follow these three simple steps:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream the Brit Awards. It's a really robust service and provides excellent picture and sound quality, too.

2019 Brit Award nominees in full:

Best Male Solo Artist:

Aphex Twin, Craig David, George Ezra, Giggs, Sam Smith

Female Solo Artist:

Anne-Marie, Florence + The Machine, Jess Glynne, Jorja Smith, Lily Allen

Best British Group:

Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Little Mix, The 1975, Years & Years

British Breakthrough Act:

Ella Mai, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Mabel, Tom Walker.

British Album Of The Year:

The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', Anne-Marie - 'Speak Your Mind', Florence + The Machine - 'High As Hope', George Ezra - 'Staying At Tamara's', Jorga Smith - 'Lost & Found'.

British Single:

Anne-Marie - '2002', Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss', Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo', Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF', George Ezra - 'Shotgun', Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There', Ramz - 'Barking', Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days', Sigala & Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby', Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'.

British Artist Video Of The Year:

Anne-Marie - '2002', Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss', Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo', Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF', Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe', Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - 'Rise', Liam Payne & Rita Ora - 'For You', Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me', Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me', Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'.

International Male Solo Artist:

Drake, Eminem, Kamasi Washington, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott

International Female Solo Artist: Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Christine & The Queens, Janelle Monae

International Group: Brockhampton, The Carters, First Aid Kit, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Twenty One Pilots