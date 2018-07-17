How to watch the 2018 MLB All-Star Game: live stream the baseball online

MLB All-Star Game - when and where This year’s MLB All-Star Game will be held at Nationals Park in Washington DC on Tuesday, July 17. It will be the fifth All-Star Game in Washington DC and the first time the Nationals have hosted the event. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT, 12:30am BST Wednesday morning) and it is sure to be a can’t miss for both casual and avid baseball fans.

To mark the halfway point of this year’s MLB season, the American and National League will face off on Tuesday, July 17 in the 89th annual All-Star Game often referred to as the Midsummer Classic.

The managers of the teams that played in last season’s World Series will lead each team with the Astros’ A.J. Hinch in charge of the American League team and the LA Dodgers’ Dave Roberts in charge of the National League team.

Each year the best and most popular players from the MLB are chosen to make up each team’s 32-man roster which includes 20 position players and 12 pitchers. Fans vote for the starting positions and the players choose the pitchers. All 30 major league teams must be represented on the All-Star roster.

The Astros, Indians and Red Sox lead the way with five selections each for the American League while the Braves lead the National League with four players. Between the two teams, there are 25 first-time selections as well as a number of returning players to the MLB All-Star Game.

If you’re an avid fan of baseball in the US, UK or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream all of the action out of Nationals Stadium so you don’t miss a single pitch when the best players of the American League take on the best players of the National League at the 89th MLB All-Star game.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game - US Live Stream

If you’re in the US, then Fox is your best bet for catching the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. The network will be showing the game over-the-air for free which means that you can watch it with a cable subscription or even with an antenna. You can even stream the game on your computer or watch it on your mobile devices with Fox Sports Go .

Alternatively, you can also watch the MLB All-Star game on a number of streaming services including Hulu with Live TV , Sling , fuboTV , YouTube TV and even Playstation Vue . If you do decide to go the streaming route, SlingTV’s Blue package will give you access to Fox for just $25 a month and the service even includes a free 7-day trial.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game - UK Live Stream

Baseball fans in the UK with a television can watch the 2018 MLB All-Star Game on BT Sport . If you’re out and about during the game you could even watch it on the BT Sport App but that likely won’t be the case as Tuesday’s game will start at half past midnight in the UK.