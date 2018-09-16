How to watch the 2018 Berlin Marathon: live stream the race from anywhere

2018 Berlin Marathon - when and where? The 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon will be held on Sunday, September 16 throughout several boroughs in Berlin with the race starting and finishing near the city’s Brandenburg Gate. The event will begin at 9am local time (8am BST, 3am ET, 12am PT, 5pm AEST) and the Berlin Marathon generally lasts about three hours with the top contestants finishing in just over two.

The BMW Berlin Marathon is one of the six major marathons in the world and the event has been held annually since 1974. The course begins and ends near the city’s Brandenburg Gate and is part of a giant loop - all of which you can watch from anywhere with a live stream.

2018 will mark the 45th running of the Berlin Marathon and, compared to other courses around the world, Berlin’s course is fast. Since 2003, the men’s world record has been surpassed six times on the flat, 26.2 mile loop around Germany’s capital. Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto set the latest record of 2:02:57 in 2014 and it is quietly likely that it will be tested again this weekend as the best distance runners around the world go head to head.

Eliud Kipchoge and Wilson Kipsang of Kenya will be two racers to watch in the men’s race as they have both come close to beating Kimetto’s record. On the women’s side, three time Olympic gold medalist Tirunesh Dibaba who won the 2017 Chicago Marathon will be one to watch along with defending Berlin champion Gladys Cherono and 2017 Boston Marathon champ Edna Kiplagat.

If you’re an avid athletics fan or just interested in seeing Sunday’s race at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, then you’re in luck as we’ll show you exactly how to watch the event live online from anywhere in the world. Keep reading to find out how to stream the 2018 Berlin Marathon live on your television and all your favorite streaming devices.

Watching sport with a VPN

How to watch the 2018 Berlin Marathon: UK live stream

Unfortunately the 2018 Berlin Marathon will not be shown live on television in the UK. Don’t worry though as you can easily use a VPN to change your IP address to one elsewhere in the world (such as Canada) as described above. It's really easy to do and there are plenty of free trials and money back guarantees to take advantage of.

How to watch the 2018 Berlin Marathon: US live stream

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, then you watch the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon on the NBC Sports. The network’s coverage begins at 3am ET (midnight PT) with the race itself set to start 15 minutes later.

If 3am is a bit to late/early for you, don’t worry as the entire race will be replayed on the Olympic Channel at 10pm ET (7pm PT). You can also stream the Berlin Marathon online if you have the NBC Sports Gold Track & Field pass which could very well be the case if you’re a big athletics fan.

How to watch the Berlin Marathon on NBC without cable

How to watch the 2018 Berlin Marathon: Canada live stream

Canadian athletics fans are in luck as the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon will be broadcast live on CBC Sports . The network’s coverage of the event will begin at 2:30am ET on Sunday and you can also watch CBC on your mobile devices with its apps for Android and iOS .

How to watch the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon: Australia live stream

Australian TV won’t be showing the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon but you can still watch all the action at Sunday’s event on specialist Flotrack service. You will need to sign up for the service’s Pro membership to watch the event with pricing starting at either $19.99 (A$26) per month or $149.99 (A$209.76).

Just like in the UK, you could also use a VPN to access CBC’s coverage of the event.

