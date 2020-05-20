How to watch The 100 online: stream season 7 from anywhere in the world

If you're not experiencing enough dystopia in your life right now, then rejoice - a superb post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama is back for its seventh and final series. Read on to find out how to watch The 100 online and stream season 7 from anywhere in the world.

The 100 season 7: cheat sheet The 100 season 7 premieres on Wednesday, May 20 at 8pm ET/PT in the US. It's hosted by The CW and is currently scheduled to keep the same slot every week. In parts of the country, The CW can be enjoyed with a Hulu + Live TV package - where a FREE 7-day trial is currently on offer.

Spoiler alert: if you're not fully up-to-date with The 100, you may find some unwanted details below. This is especially true if you're reading from a country other than the US, as air dates can differ dramatically. Please bear this in mind and scroll down for our spoiler-free guide to watching The 100 online.

Now in its sixth year on air, The 100 is a veritable smorgasbord of 2020 TV: an American show, filmed in Canada, with significant parts of its cast drawn from Australian soaps Neighbours and Home and Away.

Production of the final series of The 100 wrapped up before Covid-19 restrictions came into place, so the show is set to air as planned without interruption and features 16 episodes.

Set decades after nuclear war has decimated earth, it follows a group of adolescent delinquents who have been banished from The Ark - a space station orbiting Earth that has been housing survivors and their offspring since the apocalypse. As part of their punishment, 'the 100' have been sent to sent to earth to see if the planet is once again inhabitable.

The new series picks up right where we left the show after season 6's finale. Lead character Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have arrived on the remote moon Sanctum, having spent 125 years in cryosleep and escaped a burning Earth - only to see their new home also become engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile the Primes – Earth-born explorers who reboot themselves in new bodies using memory chip technology - appear to have been wiped out. It's set to be a gripping final run for the show, so read on to find out how to watch The 100 season 7 online and stream episode 1, no matter where you are in the world right now.

More new TV: here's how to watch Stargirl online

How to watch The 100 from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch The 100 may find it's not possible to stream new season 7 episodes online from abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch every new episode of The 100 no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch The 100 season 7 online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Cartoon comedy gold: here's how to watch Rick and Morty

How to watch The 100 season 7 online in the US for FREE

Free-to-air channel The CW is the home of The 100 in the US, which means you're spoilt for choice when it comes to watching it online. New season 7 episodes are aired every Wednesday from May 20 at 8pm ET/PT, or 7pm CT, and The CW streams content on its website and companion apps for FREE - no log-in required if you're based in the United States! If you don't have access to The CW by way of a cable package, it can also be watched live via Hulu in some parts of the US - check your local availability first, then grab a FREE 1-week trial for the Hulu + Live TV package, which is a complete cable replacement. As before, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The 100 season 7 and access all the content you pay for, just as if you were at home.

How to watch The 100 online in the UK

Channel 4 has the rights to the show, but there's currently no confirmed The 100 season 7 UK release date. However, it doesn't count previous seasons of The 100 as part of its All4 catch-up arsenal - so if you're looking to watch past episodes, Amazon Prime Video has seasons 1-5 to stream for subscribers at no extra cost. You can also purchase all previous seasons, including season 6, from iTunes and Sky Store. Anyone in the UK from abroad itching to watch The 100 season 7 can tap into their home streaming options by using a VPN as described above - most require you to verify your country of origin with a credit card or details of your TV provider, so have these to hand for the utmost convenience.

More can't miss TV: how to watch Normal People

Watch The 100 season 7 online in Australia

The 100 season 7 airs on Foxtel in Australia and that means fans of the show can make use of either the handy Foxtel Now (PC/Mac/web) or Foxtel Go (Android and iOS) streaming apps to watch the opener this week. Yep, The 100 fans Down Under have it good, as FOX8 is showing The 100 season 7 opener at 9.30pm ASDT on Thursday, May 21. That's more or less in line with the US release date, when you take into account the time difference, so you don't have to worry about bumping into unwanted spoilers on the internet. Of those two streaming options, existing Foxtel customers will want to make use of Foxtel Go, which comes free with their subscription. Anyone without a pricey pay TV package, however, should try the provider's standalone Foxtel Now service, which offers a FREE 10-day trial. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching The 100 like you normally would, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.

Movie mood? Here's how to watch Emma

How to watch The 100 online in Canada

Canadians are arguably the luckiest in the world when it comes to watching The 100 season 7 online. All previous six seasons of the show are already available on Netflix Canada, while new episodes from series 7 will hit the streaming service in the region every Friday starting from May 22 - so just a couple of days after they air in the US. Netflix Canada is priced at just CA$9.99, making it one of the cheapest ways in the world to watch The 100 season 7 right now. Can't watch The 100 on Netflix Canada as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Stream just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you already pay for.

Can I watch The 100 on Netflix?

Yes - but only if you're in the US, Canada or Australia.

Seasons 1-6 of The 100 are available to watch on the streaming service now in those regions, if you're locking for a recap or want to catch up.

While we don't currently have confirmation on when the final series will be released on Netflix in Canada and Australia, in the US the seventh and final season will be available to stream in its entirety eight days after the series finale is aired on The CW - so late-summer/early-fall, subject to scheduling.