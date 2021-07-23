How to watch Tennis at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Athletes from around the globe will be serving for success at Japan’s “home of tennis” during the 2020 Olympics, as the tournament follows a knockout format to determine winners in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Keep reading to find out how to watch tennis at Olympics 2020 and get a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games live stream.

Previous gold medalists playing to protect their legacy include tennis legends Rafael Nadal from Spain, and US sisters Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Team GB’s Andy Murray.

Between them, they have won an impressive 8 Olympic gold medals, with Murray becoming the first player - male or female - at the Rio 2016 Olympics to win two gold medals consecutively in the singles events.

With events set to be exciting, you’ll want to tune in to watch tennis at Olympics 2020 - we discuss how to live stream Olympics events below, and some key tennis dates you won’t want to miss.

- Men's doubles gold medal match: Friday, July 30 from 12pm JST / 4am BST / 11pm ET (Thursday)

- Women's singles gold medal match: Saturday, July 31 from 12pm JST / 4am BST / 11pm ET (Friday)

- Men's singles gold medal matches: Saturday, July 31 - Sunday, August 1 from 12pm JST / 4am BST / 11pm ET

- Women's doubles gold medal matches: Sunday, August 1 from 12pm JST / 4am BST / 11pm ET (Saturday)

- Mixed doubles gold medal matches: Sunday, August 1 from 12pm JST / 4am BST / 11pm ET (Saturday)

Free Olympics tennis live stream

For free coverage of the 2020 Games it's worth checking if any of your local channels will be showing the Olympics. For instance, UK residents can watch all Olympic events on BBC One, BBC Two, or online via BBC iPlayer, while Australian residents can head to Channel 7 or to 7Plus online.

Keep reading and below for more worldwide Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games live streams options.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

No matter where you are around the world, there should be an Olympic Games stream to ensure you can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, whether paid-for or free. However, you may find your preferred domestic coverage is geo-restricted when abroad, or that your place of work, college, or school has prevented the ability to access your chosen service and watch online.

Thankfully, there's any easy work-around. Simply download a VPN and you can spoof your device into appearing as if it's located somewhere else. Essentially, then, you can appear as if you're where your coverage is geo-locked to and watch as if you're right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

TechRadar has done the legwork so you don't have to and ExpressVPN comes out on top as our go-to recommendation. When it comes down to overall speed, usability, and a selection of great security features, it ticks all the boxes. Compatible on a range of devices, it's perfect for streaming, able to download and use on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also install it on Android and iOS devices. The best part? ExpressVPN has a great track record of unlocking even the most resistant streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE, and, rest assured, if you change your mind within the first 30 days, you can get your money back, no problem. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. UK for iPlayer, US for Sling TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

FREE Olympics equestrian live stream in the UK

If you’re in the UK, head over to BBC One, BBC Two, or online to BBC iPlayer for full, free coverage of the 2020 Games. Or, if you’d prefer, you could instead check out streaming sites like Eurosport. Eurosport costs £6.99 per month, or subscribe for an annual plan and pay just £29.99 for your first year. Watch Eurosport on with a media streaming device such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or watch on Android and iOS devices, plus more. Away for the 2020 Olympic Games? No problem - just download and install a VPN to access your preferred UK streaming services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Olympics tennis in the US with and without cable

US residents with cable can tune in to the 2020 Olympics on NBC, either on TV or by heading online. But if NBC isn’t available to you, don’t worry - head to Peacock TV, Sling TV or another streaming service instead. Peacock TV is a free online streaming service with plenty of shows and movies, but you’ll need to upgrade to one of its paid accounts to get full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. A Premium subscription costs just $4.99 per month, or you can go ad-free with the Premium Plus account for $9.99 per month. Peacock can be viewed on a number of internet-connected devices, including laptops, phones, and smart TVs, and comes with a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, Sling TV is also broadcasting the 2020 Olympics. NBCSN is included in the $35 a month Sling Blue package, and your first month will set you back just $10.

How to watch Olympics tennis in Canada

Canadians with cable can catch Olympic tennis events on a few different channels, including TSN, TLN, CBC, and Sportsnet. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry - you can still tune in to CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet via their separate streaming services. CBC offers great value with a free first month and then a monthly cost of just CA$4.99 per month. TSN is CA$4.99 per day or $19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now costs CA$19.99 per month.

How to live stream tennis at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Australian tennis fans should head to Channel 7 for free coverage of the Olympics, or go online to the 7plus streaming service - this can be accessed via any internet-enabled device, including smart TVs, but a full list of supported devices can be found on the website. Not in Australia? Get a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

With many countries around the world taking part in the Olympic Games, you can find a broadcaster to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in most countries, whether free or platforms that charge.

For those countries we haven't mentioned above, Wikipedia's dedicated page allows you to see a breakdown of Olympic Games TV channels to tune into.