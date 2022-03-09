How to watch Survivor 42 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

18 contestants, 26 days, a $1 million prize and unlimited twists along the way. The 42nd season of Survivor features a pull-ups world record holder, a cancer survivor, and an All-American athlete - and they've all honed their strategies to a tee. Read on to find out how you can watch Survivor season 42 online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.

The unexpected success of latest Sole Survivor Erika Casupanan seems to have made a big impression on several members of the new crop, with Mike, Marya, Hai and Daniel all hoping to fly under the radar before springing into action at the last second.

But with season 42 taking after its predecessor in splitting the 18 players into three tribes of six, there's no way so many people are going to be able to escape the limelight.

Taking a completely different approach are loud and proud New Jerseyan Lindsay, who's looking to dominate proceedings, and student Swati, who says her entire life has been an exercise in manipulating people into doing things for her.

Who has the grit, cunning and charm to be crowned the next Sole Survivor? Follow our guide below to watch Survivor 2022 online from anywhere.

How to watch Survivor 42 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Survivor season 42 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all of the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Survivor online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Survivor season 42 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Survivor season 42 online: stream in the US

New episodes of Survivor season 42 will be shown every Wednesday on CBS, kicking off with a two-hour special at 8pm ET/PT on March 9. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

How to watch Survivor season 42 without cable in the US

For cord cutters, you can stream Survivor season 42 on Paramount Plus, which costs just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial.

It's bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS.

Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month.

Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.

Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Survivor 42 online FREE in Canada

Survivor season 42 is being televised by Global TV in Canada, with episodes airing at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesdays, starting March 9. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch Survivor season 42 for FREE, by downloading the Global TV app. It lets you watch episodes for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Survivor season 42 online for FREE in Australia

New episodes of Survivor season 42 air at 7.30pm AEDT every Thursday on Channel 9, which is completely free to watch, from March 10. It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your Aussie postcode (e.g. 3000 if you can somehow afford to live in the heart of Melbourne). Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show and stream the new episodes will find that a good VPN helps them access the service from anywhere.

Can I watch Survivor season 42 in the UK?

Survivor never caught on in the UK, but it is possible to catch up on the Australian version of the show in Blighty.

It's available on Amazon Prime Video, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 annually after a 30-day free trial.

This membership also benefits customers with next-day delivery, as well as access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and other features.