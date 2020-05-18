How to watch Succession online: watch every episode from anywhere

Created and produced by Jesse Armstrong – the In the Loop and Peep Show legend – Succession is an eviscerating yet entertaining dramedy about corporate politics and family dysfunction. Given pre-production was halted on Succession Season 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, now’s the perfect time to watch Succession online and acquaint yourselves with the first two seasons of this award-winning show.

Succession Cheat Sheet Succession premiered in June 2018 on HBO to instant acclaim. Both its seasons comprise 10 hour-long episodes, with a third season greenlit and awaiting pre-production. If you’ve got HBO on cable then you can watch all episodes at HBO Go for free, through their On Demand service. Otherwise, HBO Now will allow you to stream them as part of a week-long trial.

Succession revolves around Logan Roy (Brian Cox), family patriarch and CEO of Waystar RoyCo who, about to bequeath the top job to his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), changes his mind but then falls critically ill. With Logan retaining power despite his ailing health, his strong-willed children manoeuvre themselves into positions of influence within the company; trying to gain favor and secure a chunk of their father’s empire before he snuffs it.

It’s Game of Thrones meets The Apprentice as the Roy clan bicker and scheme their way up the corporate ladder. Kendall tries to maintain his role as acting CEO amid bungled acquisitions and takeover bids, although younger brother Roman (Kieran Culkin) believes himself equally eligible for the job. Daughter “Shiv” (Sarah Snook) is distrustful of Marcia (Hiam Abbas), Logan’s third wife, who’s been named successor in the event of his death, while estranged grandnephew Greg (Nicholas Braun) desperately tries to ingratiate himself to the uber-rich family.

Winning critical acclaim and a clutch of awards – including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at the Emmys in 2018 – you’ll want to watch Succession online if you like your dramas smartly scripted and acerbic. Read on to see how you can watch this hit show from wherever you are.

Want to binge more drama? Here's our guide to watch Billions online

How to watch Succession from outside your country

While some people are furloughed and sheltering in place during the pandemic, others are required to travel for work, or have found themselves living abroad after national lockdowns. If that’s you and you’re trying to access your usual streaming service, chances are geo-blocking restrictions won’t let you do so: leaving you unable to watch Succession online.

But don’t fear, your streaming woes are easily solved. Downloading the best VPN will allow you to watch Succession online no matter where you are. This ingenious bit of software changes your IP address so that you can watch all your favorite shows live or on demand, just as if you were back at home stretched out on the sofa.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. As well as being quick, hassle-free, and simple to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of tech – Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, to name only a few. Plus, it’s hard to fault ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an invaluable piece of kit. Once installed, simply select the location of your home country and click connect. You’ll then be able to watch Succession online from wherever you are in the world.View Deal

More like this: discover all of today's best streaming VPNs

(Image credit: HBO)

How to stream Succession online in the US for FREE

The world is your oyster if you’re an American streamer. With a HBO cable subscription, you can watch past episodes of Succession at no charge through HBO Go, their On Demand service. However, you’d need to enter your TV provider username and password details to get access. Alternatively, HBO Now is the network’s OTT streaming service. Home to some of the most distinctive television – such as Westworld, Game of Thrones, and Euphoria – you can grab a 7-day free trial to see what all the fuss is about. After this time, you’d be charged $14.99 every month. Though if you pre-subscribe to upcoming service HBO Max, you get instant access to HBO Now and then HBO Max when it launches on May 27, at a reduced cost of $11.99 a month for a whole year! Hulu is a very competitive streaming service choc-a-block with entertainment. For $5.99 a month you get access to a whole host of movie and TV content, and you can add channels like HBO to your base package. New subscribers are eligible to trial a free month of Hulu, and premium channel HBO comes with its own 7-days free – ample time during lockdown to wade through all of Succession. At the end of the trial you’ll be charged $14.99 a month for HBO plus $5.99 for Hulu’s entry-level plan. Amazon Prime Video also provides an extensive music, TV, and film library, as well as other perks, and you can trial Prime for 30-days before paying a thing. You’ll need to add HBO on Amazon Channels to view Succession, which provides its own week-long free trial. HBO will henceforth cost $14.99 a month, on top of $12.99 for Amazon Prime access ($119 for an annual subscription).

How to watch Succession online in the UK

Ah. Well, this is more awkward than one of Kendall’s bodged business negotiations. There are currently no services in the UK offering Succession to stream. But there are plenty of options if you want to purchase single episodes or whole seasons digitally. Chili is a European VOD service that lets you buy episodes in SD for £1.89, or a season for £14.99. If you’re a completist, the latter is the cheapest option, especially when compared to Providers like Amazon, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Sky Store and Chili all have episodes priced around the £1.90-mark. Your final option is, well, patience. Every episode of Succession used to feature for catchup on Sky Go and the Now TV Entertainment Pass, before being cruelly ripped away. They'll inevitably end up there again - probably when there's a sniff of Season 3 being released. And if you’re keen on a Succession binge but find yourself abroad in the UK, remember that ExpressVPN will let you to connect to your usual streaming service without any irritating geo-blocking issues.

How to watch Succession online in Canada for free

If you’re based in Canada than popular service Crave will be your savior. The entry-level subscription starts at $9.99 a month, and includes Showtime content, original programming, and past seasons of select HBO shows. But if you want to watch the very latest HBO programming and Hollywood movies, you’re looking at a $19.98 monthly fee (plus tax). Luckily, Crave offers a whopping 30-day free trial to first time subscribers, which includes its Movies + HBO package. This way you can enjoy all the fractious interactions and one-upmanship of the Roy family for…well, nothing potentially. And if you have a VPN handy, you can watch Succession online from any continent you might be calling home right now.

How to watch Succession online for free in Australia

If you love HBO then Foxtel Now is perfect for you, as the streaming service recently acquired ongoing rights to broadcast HBO content. They offer more than 60 TV channels and have 1000’s of On Demand films and TV series, with subscription packages ranging from A$25 to A$104 a month. Their entry-level ‘Pop + Lifestyle’ plan costs A$25 and includes HBO’s Succession and Foxtel Originals like Picnic at Hanging Rock. You can enjoy a 10-day free trial just by providing your credit card details, and you won’t be charged until the trial period elapses. If you’re not currently in Australia though, remember that you may need a credit card registered to that country to access the free trial.