How to watch Sri Lanka vs England: live stream ODI cricket wherever you are

Sri Lanka vs England ODI cricket - when and where England's tour of Sri Lanka is about to heat up, with five ODI matches in two weeks against their hosts: 1st ODI: October 10, 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am PT / 8pm AET 2nd ODI: October 13, 5.30am BST / 2.30am ET / 11.30pm (Oct 12) PT / 3.30pm AET 3rd ODI: October 17, 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am PT / 8pm AET 4th ODI: October 20, 5.30am BST / 2.30am ET / 11.30pm (Oct 12) PT / 3.30pm AET 5th ODI: October 23, 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am PT / 8pm AET

With the English summer subsiding and the County Championship now at an end, cricket fans could be forgiven for entering a period of mourning. But fear not, England are in Sri Lanka which means weeks of international cricket are now ahead of us, beginning with five ODI matches between the two nations. Best of all, in this guide we tell you how you can watch Eoin Morgan's side notch every run and take every wicket of the series via a live stream. Just keep scrolling down.

With the Cricket World Cup just eight months away, ODI matches now have that extra bit of spice which makes England's five-match series clash with Sri Lanka all the more appetising. Sitting at number one in the ODI world rankings, England have every right to feel confident heading into this fortnight of 50-over face-offs. But given their history of travails on Sri Lankan soil, captain Eoin Morgan will need the likes of Joe Root to step up with the bat and Moeen Ali to continue his summer's form with the ball if his side are to start their autumn tour with a victory.

The Sri Lankans lie down in eighth in the world rankings and need a dramatic improvement on recent performances. Dinesh Chandimal is the new captain charged with leading an upturn in fortunes, and his knock of 77 in a recent warm-up match with England provides a glimmer of hope that he could be the man to do it.

Whatever happens in Dambulla, Pallekele and Colombo in these five matches, we're sure to see some fascinating cricket, so make sure you follow the instructions below to live stream the ODI series between Sri Lanka and England, wherever you are in the world.

Watch ODI cricket from anywhere with a VPN

How to watch England in Sri Lanka: UK live stream

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch the Sri Lanka vs England ODI matches. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app.

If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a week long NOW TV pass for £12.99 or just a day for £7.99. A whole month costs £33.99.

if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs England: live stream in India

The Sri Lanka vs England matches will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will have the action on the TV, while those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs England in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for the ODI battles between Sri Lanka and England is Fox Sports, with the action starting 8pm AEST on Wednesday, October 10.

For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

Sri Lanka vs England cricket live stream in North America

With Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, showing live coverage of the Pakistan vs Australia test series over the coming days, live coverage of Sri Lanka vs England looks hard to come by in North America – although Willow will have highlights shows for each of the five matches. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as DirecTV and Sling.