How to watch South Park Vaccination Special online: stream the new episode anywhere

South Park is back on TV with a new one-hour special to give us all the needling we know we deserve right now. The freshly baked 2021 episode is titled South ParQ Vaccination Special and follows on from last year's first Covid-related . Read for how to watch South Park Vaccination Special online and stream the new episode from anywhere today.

A nod to a well-known group of conspiracy theorists that the show's creators satirize as Lil' Qties, it sees a new militant faction hell-bent on preventing the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated - though Mr Mackey's running a nefarious scheme of his own.

Under instruction from the South Park Elementary School counselor, the boys are trying to get their hands on as many vaccines as possible, setting up a war with the anti-vaxxers. Of course, everything changes when Cartman gets offered $2,000 in exchange for a vaccine, triggering something else entirely.

Meanwhile, Stephen Stotch continues his well-meaning but irritating attempts to enforce social distancing and proper mask-wearing from behind his living room window - but little Butters' determination to believe in something that would give him a convenient reason to get out of the house means he's fallen in with a bad crowd.

The Vaccination Special is the hotly anticipated follow-up to September's Pandemic Special, which was South Park's top-rated episode since 2013. Expectations are high, so follow our guide below for how to watch South Park Vaccination Special online wherever you are in the world - you can even stream South Park free in some countries.

How to watch South Park Vaccination Special online from outside your country

For those abroad when South Park Vaccination Special airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch South Park Vaccination Special from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch South Park Vaccination Special FREE online in the US

Fans based in the US can watch South Park Vaccination Special at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on Wednesday, March 10, with both Comedy Central and MTV2 airing it live on TV. And if you miss it, Comedy Central will repeat the episode at 9/8c, and again at 10/9c. If you've got Comedy Central and/or MTV on cable, you have the option to stream the South Park Vaccination Special online via the Comedy Central website and MTV website - just log in with details of your provider to watch online or get it on-demand once it's aired. If you don't have cable, you can get access to Comedy Central and MTV2 with an over-the-top service like Sling TV. Sling includes Comedy Central as part of both its Orange package and Blue package, each of which normally costs $35 a month - but a FREE Sling TV trial offer will let you watch without dropping a dime. Sports fans and families are best served by Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel among its lineup. But if you’re into great TV dramas and documentaries, Sling Blue is ideal, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, and FX. Alternatively, if you want a more fully featured cable replacement service, FuboTV plans start at $64.99 a month but get you Comedy Central, MTV and more than 120 other channels in one fell swoop. First though, it lets you try a FREE FuboTV trial so you can see if it's right for you. The South Park Vaccination Special will also be available on HBO Max from Thursday, March 11 - a day after its premieres - with the streaming service starting at $14.99 per month. Not in the US today? Remember, new or existing subscribers to American streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch South Park Vaccination Special FREE online in Australia

The South Park Vaccination Special airs at 9pm AEDT on Thursday, March 11, on 10 Shake, which is completely free to watch in Australia. Better still, it offers its own slick streaming platform 10 Play, which is available on a range of popular devices, so you can also watch it on-demand if you miss the live broadcast. Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to stream the South Park Vaccination Special will find that a good VPN helps them access the service just like they would Down Under.

How to watch South Park Vaccination Special: stream online in Canada

You can watch South Park on Crave in Canada, but frustratingly there's no word yet on when the South Park Vaccination Special will land north of the border. Crave does, however, have all 23 seasons of the show, and you can easily get Crave without cable. It offers a streaming service that costs CAD$19.98 combined (plus tax) for the Crave basic plan and HBO + Movies add-on you need to get all the latest shows from the US via HBO. Better still, you get a FREE 7-day Crave trial to start out - and the services also provides access to an extensive on-demand catalog, as well as offering apps so you can watch on most modern devices: smartphones, tablets, PCs, laptops, consoles, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smart TVs and more are all covered. Can't watch South Park as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.

How to watch South Park Vaccination Special online in the UK

Similarly, Sky has the rights to South Park in the UK, but there's no word yet on the South Park Vaccination Special UK release. When it arrives, it will likely air on Comedy Central. Getting a Sky subscription might not be as expensive as you think, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching South Park on the cheap and without a contract, with a Now TV Entertainment Pass the one you want to watch all 23 seasons of the show. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.