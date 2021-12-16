How to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid from anywhere

Audio player loading…

A lab leak? The abominable brainchild of one of those dastardly streaming services? Or was it really all down to Space Jam: A New Legacy? Stan, Kyle and maybe Cartman continue to unwrap the mysteries of the Covid outbreak, in the must-see event of the pandemic. Read on for how to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid special online and on TV wherever you are in the world.

If you haven't already watched the previous instalment, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid will make about as much sense as the world did to that kid who woke up from a 10-month coma in the middle of the pandemic but we're not going to kill it with spoilers for you.

The broad strokes are to expect time travel, epidemiology, a mystery and some hilariously inappropriate conclusions along the way. Kenny, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and, of course, Randy, will uncover just how covid happened and the true meanings of friendship at the same time, as always.

Nobody's safe in the latest South Park special, so strap on your chin diaper and follow our guide below for how to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid online wherever you are.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure but want to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid? You won't be able to, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new South Park special online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch South Park from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid FREE in the US

streaming service Paramount Plus South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus in the US, where it lands on Thursday, December 16 at 3am ET / 12am PT. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch the new South Park special for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but there's a 30-day FREE trial currently on offer for a limited time only. The service features new originals and is ideal for Trekkies, as it's also home to Picard, animated series Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds. It’s bursting with more top shows like Kamp Koral, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival, CBS's live sports action, including the NFL, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid FREE in Canada

Paramount Plus It's more of the same in Canada, where South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid is also exclusive to Paramount Plus, hitting the streaming service on Thursday, December 16 at 3am ET / 12am PT. In the Great White North, a subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid online in Australia

Paramount Plus South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid doesn't yet have a release date in Australia, but it will arrive before the end of the year. You know the score by now - it's coming to Paramount Plus Down Under, where a subscription costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Can I watch South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid in the UK?

Somewhat surprisingly, there's no word yet on when South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid will air in the UK, nor its prequel South Park: Post Covid.

It's possible that when it does land, it'll be a Paramount Plus exclusive, as it is pretty much everywhere else, but as we say nothing's confirmed yet.

What we do know, however, is that the plan is for Paramount Plus to hit the UK in 2022 via Sky platforms.