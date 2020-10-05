How to watch Soulmates online: stream the new show from anywhere

Mediocre marriages. Awkward first dates. Unwanted advances. What if in the future finding ‘the one’ was as simple as taking a test that would, with 100% accuracy, reveal who your soulmate was? That’s the intriguing setup of AMC’s new six-part anthology series, boasting a bevy of TV star talent, and created by Brett Goldstein and Black Mirror writer Will Bridges. So, swipe right if you’re interested – well, scroll down – and we’ll explain how you can watch Soulmates online from wherever you are today.

Soulmates Cheat Sheet AMC’s six-part series debuts on Monday, October 5 at 10pm ET/PT and 9pm CT with the Sarah Snook and Kingsley Ben-Adir starring episode, ‘Watershed’. All subsequent episodes are broadcast weekly at the same time. Cord-cutters can stream AMC with an OTT service like Sling TV, which provides a 3-day free trial and other special offers. See below for more details.

Set fifteen years in the future, Soulmates lands somewhere between The Twilight Zone and Love at First Sight, with each of its six episodes charting the journey of a different couple as they wrestle with the temptation of taking – or thinking about taking – such a test. Starring Sarah Snook (Succession) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The Comey Rule) as two high school sweethearts, inaugural episode ‘Watershed’ explores how the test threatens their ostensibly happy marriage: posing a dilemma that forces them to question just how much they love each other, and whether in fact they could have done better.

Starring a who’s who of the small screen – Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Maria Åkerman (Billions), Bill Skarsgård (Castle Rock), David Costabile (The Wire, Breaking Bad), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits, Candyman), and many more – this series is an emotionally bruising yet hopeful look at modern love. It’s already been greenlit for a second season, so it must be something special.

Now, get ready to delete Tinder and unsubscribe from Match.com as we explain how you can to watch Soulmates online, and stream this anthology series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Soulmates online in the US

If you have AMC as part of your cable package can watch Soulmates every Monday at 10pm ET/PT and 9pm CT. Furthermore, AMC subscribers can also register for AMC premiere if they want advance access to episodes of Soulmates, as well as other hit shows from the network like The Walking Dead or Better Call Saul. It grants advance access to episodes around three days prior to their TV debut, and without the interruption of ads. For an annual pass you’ll pay $29.49, or $4.99 if you decide to pay on a monthly basis, and each option provides a 7-day free trial. You can cancel your membership at any time. If you’ve cut-the-cord and are looking for an OTT alternative, then check out the options below: Sling TV – Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans both include AMC, with each costing $30 a month. However, the Orange line-up has over 30 channels – privileging sports and family content – while Blue has 45, but consists of more entertainment and news networks. There are two promotions running currently: a 3 day free trial, and an initial $10 off Sling + Showtime, Starz, and Epix access for your first month. Sling TV is compatible with myriad devices too, including: iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Fire TV, Oculus, and among many others. Philo – AMC is available through Philo too, and is arguably better value than Sling. For $20 a month you receive access to 61 channels, including Comedy Central, A&E, and VH1, while being able to stream to three separate devices simultaneously, in addition to unlimited DVR. Signing up for their 7-day free trial is a breeze: simply enter your mobile number to get an initial three days access. After that, if you want to keep enjoying free TV, you’ll need to provide your payment details. Either cancel at the end of the 7 days, or do nothing and maintain your access at $20 a month. FuboTV – If you’re looking for something more comprehensive – but yes, also more expensive – then fuboTV is definitely worth a look. Their entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month – after their week-long free trial.

How to watch Soulmates online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when this sci-fi tinged relationship drama hits the airwaves, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocks when trying to stream the show. But don’t give up on love. Downloading a VPN will overcome any regional restrictions, so you can live stream Soulmates at the same time AMC broadcast it in the US.

Which VPN is most suitable for you? And how can you use that to watch Soulmates online? It's actually remarkably straightforward.