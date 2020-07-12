How to watch Snowpiercer online: stream season finale of Bong Joon-ho TV show tonight

Before face masks were the year's must-have accessory, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho ripped up the Oscars playbook with his vicious social satire, Parasite - the first foreign language film to win the coveted Best Picture gong at the Academy Awards. And while it may be a while until we see another feature effort from the visionary filmmaker, the TV adaptation of one of his earlier classics is set for its season finale tonight - here's how to watch Snowpiercer and stream episodes 9 and 10 of the TV show online from anywhere.

Snowpiercer season 1 finale The Snowpiercer season 1 finale is comprised of episodes 9 and 10 of the series - both of which air on TNT tonight (Sunday, July 12) in the US. It's a double-bill that starts at 9pm ET/PT - and TNT is easily available without cable as part of a Hulu + Live TV package. Take advantage of its FREE 7-day trial and you can watch Snowpiercer online without paying a penny.

To expand, Snowpiercer is a TV show based on Bong's 2013 film of the same name - itself an adaptation on French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. The movie starred Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho and Ed Harris - among others - and was widely lauded for its no-holds barred portrayal of class struggle in a post-apocalyptic world. In fact, it's one of the best Netflix movies available in most countries right now.

The small screen version of Snowpiercer, on the other hand, was released earlier this year and is a 10-episode series starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Connolly (A Beautiful Mind, Requiem for a Dream) and Daveed Diggs - the talented actor-cum-rapper who anyone who's had the chance to watch Hamilton online isn't likely to forget.

Crucially, the adaptation counts Bong as an Executive Producer, so whether you're a Bong-Hive fanatic or just needed something new to watch on Sunday nights during lockdown, the Snowpiercer TV show has been a highlight of the ever-changing 2020 entertainment calendar.

With that in mind, here's how to watch the Snowpiercer season finale online today - stream episodes 9 and 10 no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Snowpiercer online for FREE in the US

Snowpiercer has aired Sunday nights on TNT at 9pm ET/PT, or 8pm CT, since its release earlier this year - and the pattern continues today for the season 1 finale double-bill. This means you can get a free Snowpiercer stream online directly through the TNT website, provided you can verify details of your TV subscription. Anyone without cable can easily watch TNT shows live Snowpiercer live with a good streaming service. One great value option is Sling TV, which features TNT as part of both its core packages - its Blue and Orange bundles both offering FREE trials for a limited time. Another good cable alternative is Hulu + Live TV, which offers over 60 channels live and on demand, as well as access to everything included in Hulu's extensive streaming catalogue. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial so you can check it out for yourself before deciding. Plus, you can cancel anytime - so even if you do opt to keep it, you're not being roped into a lengthy commitment of any sort.



How to watch Snowpiercer from outside your country

Anyone from the US who's currently abroad will likely find that they're unable to access their usual streaming platform - be it the TNT website or a service like Hulu - due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Snowpiercer and more, no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live and on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You'll then be able to easily stream the Snowpiercer season 1 finale online tonight from all over the world.

Is Snowpiercer on Netflix - and how can I watch the Snowpiercer movie?

These are both good questions - and we're pleased to say that wherever you live, you can get your Snowpiercer fix on Netflix.

However, what form it takes varies.

In the US, you can only watch the Snowpiercer movie on Netflix right now. Once TNT has finished airing the TV adaption of Bong's cult film, it's likely to drop on Netflix US, too - but a release date hasn't been confirmed.

But in other key Netflix markets - including the UK, Canada, Australia and Bong's native South Korea - the Snowpiercer TV show is now available for streaming. It's currently up to episode 8 and we'd expect the season finale double-bill to land this week, once it's aired on TNT in the US.

The flip side is that you can't watch the Snowpiercer movie on Netflix in some international markets - such as the UK. Again, this could well change in the near future. But in the meantime, anyone travelling between countries can always use a good VPN to access their local version of Netflix and all the content that comes with it. Just follow the steps outlined above.