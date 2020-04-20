How to watch Schitt's Creek online: stream Season 6 from anywhere

The cult Canadian sit-com is going out with a bang and you don't have to miss a moment - here's how to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 online and stream every episode of the hit comedy wherever you are.

Created by comedy veteran Eugene Levy (American Pie) and his son Dan, the show follows the Rose family, who are newly broke millionaires struggling with small-town life.

Having initially flown under the radar outside of Canada, the show has gone on to build a steady following over the course of its six seasons, in some part thanks to its appearance on Netflix.

Schitt's Creek season 6 cheat sheet All 14 episodes of the final series have just finished airing in the US and Canada, where the finale was broadcast on April 7. The sixth and finale season lands in the UK thereafter, coming to Netflix on May 14.

The riches-to-rags storyline sees the once wealthy Roses pick themselves up from being penniless in a small town they’d once bought as a joke, to eventually becoming accepted members of the quirky community.

Storylines to watch out for this time out include matriarch Moira's (played by Catherine O’Hara - Kevin's mum in Home Alone) realisation that her status as a Hollywood actress is fading following her appearance in a film about crows, brattish daughter Alexis' (Annie Murphy) seemingly ill-advised road-trip with veterinarian boyfriend Ted, and the show's grand finale of the wedding between David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid).

Keep reading to find out how to watch the concluding season of Schitt's Creek online wherever you are.

Now see how to watch Star Trek: Picard online

Watch Schitt's Creek online from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home abroad during the lockdown and want to watch the new season of Schitt's Creek, then make sure not to let geo-blocks stop you from getting your laughs.

If you’re in a country where your domestic TV service isn’t available, utilising a VPN will allow you to watch Schitt's Creek: season 6 online no matter where you’re situated. This simple piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode live or catch-up with the series, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from. Our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick, secure and uncomplicated to use. It's compatible with numerous devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. What makes ExpressVPN even more enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But then again, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. You should then be able to watch Schitt's Creek online without any difficulty.

How to watch Schitt's Creek: season 6 online in the US

Binge on the best TV with our guide to TV streaming services for cord cutters

How to watch Schitt's Creek: season 6 online in the UK

Netflix has been the go-to destination for fans of the show looking to get their fix of the Schitts. The streaming service has confirmed its bringing the final season to viewers in the UK, however there's a little bit of a wait in store, with series 6 not due to hit Netflix UK until May 14. If you're desperate to watch the last season before then and originally from overseas, the alternative is to use a service like ExpressVPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services require a credit card based in the country the service is from.



How to watch Schitt's Creek: Season 6 online in Canada

While all 14 episodes of season 6 have now been broadcast in Canada on CBC, it's still relatively easy to watch the final series online, as well all previous seasons as all episodes are available via the public service broadcaster's website and its CBC Player on demand service. This means that any Canadians abroad can make use of ExpressVPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Schitt's Creek: Season 6 online in Australia

As with the UK, Netflix is the place to head to for season 6 in Australia, however you'll have to wait until May 16 for the show to drop on the service Down Under. Anyone from other countries where Schitt's Creek season 6 is already available can watch the show from Australia like they would at home using a ExpressVPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there.

Three more shows every Schitt's Creek fan should check out - and where to watch them

The Good Place: This fantasy comedy series created by Michael Schur whose hit-filled track record includes The Office, and Parks and Recreation. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who arrives in the afterlife and is welcomed by Michael (Ted Danson) to "the Good Place", a heaven-like utopia he designed, as a reward for living a good life. Eleanor realizes that she was sent there by mistake, with hilarity ensuing as she tries to hide her morally imperfect past.

Watch In the US:

Stream seasons 4 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream season 1-3 on Netflix

Buy seasons 1-5 from Amazon Prime Video



Stream seasons 4 on Hulu - FREE trial available Stream season 1-3 on Netflix Buy seasons 1-5 from Amazon Prime Video Watch in the UK:

Stream season 1-3 on Netflix

Buy seasons 1-5 from Amazon Prime Video

Letterkenny: Another Canadian sitcom, this show follows the residents of Letterkenny, a small rural community full of eccentrics in Ontario loosely based on show-runner Jared Keeso's hometown of Listowel, Ontario.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1-8 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1-8 on Hulu - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy seasons 1-7 from Amazon

Derry Girls: Centering around the lives of a group of teenage girls during The Troubles in Northern Ireland during the 1990s, the stark and tense setting provides a surprisingly perfect platform for laughs-a-minute entertainment. Dealing with the ups and downs of being an adolescent, episodes cover the pitfalls of talent shows, dating, prom, and exchange students.