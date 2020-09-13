How to watch San Francisco 49ers: live stream every game of their 2020/21 NFL season

The wait is over and football has returned with the start of the 2020-21 season and we have all the details on how you can watch the San Francisco 49ers play in every single game this year.

The last time we got to see the 49ers play was in February at Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. While San Francisco scored the first touchdown and led the game during the third quarter, Kansas City took the lead during the fourth quarter and eventually won the game 20-31 thanks to two touchdowns from running back Damien Williams.

Watch the 49ers anywhere Everything you need to know to watch the San Francisco 49ers online for every game of the 2020/21 NFL season is below - and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are with a good VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020-21 season will be a bit different than past NFL seasons as many teams will be playing in empty stadiums. Although the Cowboys, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs and Dolphins will all allow fans to attend games in limited capacity, the 49ers issued a statement back in August that the team will begin its season without fans in attendance. However, this could change as the season progresses and the 49ers will continue to have talks with state and Santa Clara County officials about allowing fans to attend games.

Going into the 2020-21 season, San Francisco will be without the team’s wide receiver Travis Benjamin and offensive linemen Shon Coleman and Jake Brendel as they have all decided to opt-out of playing this season due to health concerns. However, the 49ers did add an additional 20 players to their roster during the offseason.

The big question this season is whether or not San Francisco will be able to go all the way once again and get another shot at the Lombardi Trophy. This will certainly be a difficult feat as only the 1971 Dallas Cowboys, 1972 Miami Dolphins and 2018 New England Patriots have managed to follow up a Super Bowl defeat with a Super Bowl win the following season.

The 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals for their season opener on Sunday, September 13 and in week 2 the team will travel to New York where they’ll take on the Jets on Sunday, September 20.

Whether you’re a 49ers fan in San Francisco or anywhere else in the world for that matter, we’ll show you how to watch every single NFL game this season online or on TV so you don’t miss a single play.

Live stream the San Francisco 49ers from abroad

You may not be able to watch the San Francisco 49ers play using your usual cable TV or streaming service subscription due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

How to watch the 49ers in the US: live stream San Francisco 49ers NFL games in 2020

49ers fans in the US that don’t want to miss a single game this season will need either a cable package or a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. This season, Fox and NFL network will show Thursday Night Football, NBC will show Sunday Night Football and ESPN will show Monday Night Football. The NFL also has its own streaming service called NFL Game Pass which costs just $99 for the whole season. However, there is a big catch as in the US, the service will only allow you to watch replays of games and not live ones. For this reason, we recommend getting a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network instead of signing up for NFL Game Pass. If you’re located outside the US it’s a different story as the International NFL Game Pass doesn’t have these same restrictions but more on that later. Of all the streaming services currently available, Sling TV is easily your best option. To watch every 49ers game this season though, you’ll need to sign up for the service’s Orange + Blue plan which costs $35 for your first month and then increases to $45 per month. Sling’s Orange + Blue plan gives you access to almost all of the channels you’ll need to watch the NFL live this season as it includes ESPN, Fox, NBC and the NFL network but not CBS. However, Sling is currently running a promotion where it will send new customers who prepay for two months of its service a free over-the-air antenna which will allow you to watch all of the NFL games shown on CBS this season. Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Don’t worry as you’ll still be able to watch a number of football games for free on mobile by downloading the Yahoo Sports app . Yahoo will show every NFL game that is broadcast in your local TV market for free in its app including Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

Get a San Francisco 49ers live stream in Canada

The streaming service DAZN is the best way to watch the NFL and 49ers games in Canada this season. With DAZN, you’ll be able to watch every game in the 2020-21 NFL season on all of your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4 in addition to iOS, Android, PC and Mac. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but DAZN also has a FREE TRIAL available so you can test out the service for yourself.

Watch the 49ers in the UK

If you’re in the UK, then Sky Sports is your best bet for watching the 49ers this season as the network will show more than 100 live games on Sky Sports Main Event and on its new Sky Sports NFL channel. The network will show at least five live games per week including every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. For those who don’t want the full commitment of a Sky contract, there are other options. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass will let you watch the network’s NFL coverage and can be cancelled at any time. In addition to the NFL, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use - but we highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage for the beginning of the 2020 NFL season as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. Die-hard 49ers fans that can’t stand the thought of missing a single game will be happy to know that NFL Game Pass is also available in the UK. However, unlike in the US, the International NFL Game Pass will let you watch all 250+ games this season live as they happen as well as the Playoffs and Super Bowl LV for £143.99 per year. You can also pay for your NFL Game Pass plan in four installments of £36.00. If the 49ers do happen to go all the way again this year, UK fans will also be able to watch Super Bowl LV in February 2021 for free as the BBC will show the whole game live on TV and online via BBC iPlayer. If you're looking to watch the San Francisco 49ers from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

Live stream the 49ers in Australia

49ers fans in Australia have several options to watch the NFL this season as Foxtel, 7Mate and KayoSports will all broadcast live games. Foxtel will broadcast live NFL games via ESPN but you will need to add the network’s Sports Package for $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to watch making it a hard option to recommend. While you won’t be able to watch every game this season on 7Mate , the network will show two games per week free over-the-air and some games will be available to stream on its streaming service 7Plus. If you’ve already cut the cord, then the excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. It costs either $25 or $35 per month depending on which package you choose but it’s still far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single Kayo Sports subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less.

San Francisco 49ers 2020 regular season schedule