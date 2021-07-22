How to watch Rowing at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream 2021 and more

Rowing is one of the oldest sporting events in the Olympics. At first glance, it might seem like a sport of brute strength, but without the right technique, a rower will quickly run out of steam. It's time to hit the waterways in Japan, so read on as we explain how to watch an Olympics rowing live stream, including for free in many places.

At the last two Olympics events, New Zealand’s Mahe Drysdale clinched gold in single sculls. Fans were hoping to see him bring home a third gold medal, but he retired recently. The Czech Republic’s Ondřej Synek was a favorite for gold, but he, too, will be skipping the Olympics due to health issues.

The spotlight’s now on Croatia’s Damir Martin, who won silver medals at the 2016 and 2012 Olympics. You’ll want to catch his performance. On the women’s side, watch out for Ireland’s Sanita Puspure (reigning World Champion), USA’s Kara Kohler, and New Zealand’s Emma Twigg.

Here, we cover the important event dates and how you can watch rowing at Olympics 2020 live from your country. For more information on the other sports, read this comprehensive article on how to get an Olympics live stream .

- Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A: Monday, July 26 from 8:58pm ET / Tuesday, July 27 from 9:58am JST / 1:58am BST

- Women's Quadruple Sculls Final A: Monday, July 26 from 9:10pm ET / Tuesday, July 27 from 10:10am JST / 2:10am BST

- Women's Double Sculls Final A: Tuesday, July 27 from 8:18pm ET / Wednesday, July 28 from 9:18am JST / 1:18am BST

- Men's Double Sculls Final A: Tuesday, July 27 from 8:30pm ET / Wednesday, July 28 from 9:30am JST / 1:30am BST

- Women's Four Final A: Tuesday, July 27 from 8:50pm ET / Wednesday, July 28 from 9:50am JST / 1:50am BST

- Men's Four Final A: Tuesday, July 27 from 9:10pm ET / Wednesday, July 28 from 10:10am JST / 2:10am BST

Free Olympics rowing live stream 2021

Plenty of broadcasters across the globe are covering the Olympics. Not all of them are free-to-air, but many are! In the UK, you have BBC iPlayer broadcasting the games for free streaming, just like they're shown on free-to-air TV. In addition, Channel 7 in Australia, KTN in Kenya, TVNZ in New Zealand, and RTE in Ireland are all offering free live coverage.

You also have the option to watch coverage for free on the official Olympics website, but its coverage will not be as extensive as that of other broadcasters and you shouldn't rely on it to guarantee free live streaming of specific events.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

Sports fans wanting to watch an Olympics live stream in 2021 should be able to access their usual free or paid coverage from all over the world. While geo-blocking typically restricts coverage when overseas to local providers - and some places of work, study or even leisure may stop you from streaming because of bandwidth restrictions - there's a really easy way to solve these issues.

The answer is as simple as downloading and installing the best VPN service, which will then allow you to tell your computer, phone, tablet or other device that it's in a different country. This means you can tune in to your usual coverage from home, wherever you are, without having to resort to an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is really simple - as easy as one-two-three, in fact!

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top overall choice is ExpressVPN, which represents the best solution for most sports fans this Olympics

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the country where your home broadcaster is based

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer and log-in as usual

That's all there is to it! You'll now be able to watch all the Olympics action just like you would from the comfort of your sofa!

(Image credit: Brendan Moran via Getty Images)

FREE Olympics rowing live stream in the UK

The BBC in the UK is airing the 2020 Olympics for free, and residents can view the events live if they have a TV license. BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast more than 350 hours of live footage from Tokyo, and online viewers can try the BBC iPlayer to stream the events (again, this needs a valid TV license). Other streaming options in the UK include Eurosport and Discovery+. Subscription plans cost £6.99/month and £4.99/month, respectively, and can be accessed on Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Chromecast, and other devices. Not in the UK during the 2020 Olympics? You can use a VPN to connect to servers in the country and watch the games live.

How to watch Olympics rowing in the US without cable and on TV

In the US, NBC has the televising rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If you have NBC on your cable, you don’t have to worry about missing any of the games. NBC cable users can also stream the games online through NBC’s streaming platform. If you’re a cord-cutter, you’ll have to subscribe to streaming services that offer the NBC channel, like fuboTV or Peacock TV. fuboTV costs $64.99/month, but it comes with a 1-week free trial and is a complete cable replacement service with a comprehensive offering of NBC channels. At $4.99/month, Peacock TV is the most affordable option and provides a free trial of its own - though note that much of its programming schedule is given over to multi-sports coverage. This is great for general fans, but maybe a bit frustrating if you want end-to-end action of a specific discipline. These streaming platforms are available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, and many other devices. For more on which NBC channel is showing what and when, check out the network giant's website.

How to watch Olympics rowing in Canada

Sportsnet, CBC, TLN, and TSN are broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics in Canada. Cable subscribers can catch the games through any of these channels. If you don’t have cable, you’ll have to subscribe to Sportsnet’s, CBC’s, or TSN’s online streaming services to view the games. TSN’s and Sportsnet’s streaming services cost CAD 19.99/month, but CBC provides free streaming. TLN doesn’t have a streaming service as of this writing. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream rowing at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Channel 7 has the exclusive airing rights for the Tokyo Olympics and is broadcasting the games for free. You’ll find the games on 7Mate and 7Two. If you don’t have cable, you can use Channel 7’s online streaming service, 7plus. It runs on Android, iOS, web browsers, and other devices. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

More 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

If you're not in one of these countries, don't worry - the Olympics are being shown in most places around the world, though you might not luck out with free streaming and coverage levels vary considerably by location.

You can check what's on offer where you are with the help of the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.