How to watch Power Book 2: Ghost online - stream every episode from anywhere today

While the long-running crime drama Power may have come to an end with the completion of its sixth and final season earlier this year, its characters and story arcs are set to live on with a number of spin-offs. The first, Power Book II: Ghost, carries on directly from the closing scene of its fore bearer, but shifts the focus to the son of series protagonist James "Ghost" St. Patrick, Tariq. f you're a fan of the original Power, you won't want to miss out on this expansion of the Ghost world - so read on to learn how easy it is to watch Power Book II: Ghost and stream every new episode online, no matter where you are today.

Power Book II: Ghost cheat sheet Episode 1 of the new 10-part series premieres in the US on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT and is aired by Starz. New instalments of the show are set to go out at the same time each Sunday on the network, while those in the UK can watch Power Book 2: Ghost through StarzPlay - either directly or through Amazon Prime.

While the original show focused on Ghost's dual life as a respected nightclub owner and feared leader of a drug empire, this new show focuses on his son as he navigates university life while trying to shed his father's legacy.

Michael Rainey Jr reprises his role as Tariq, while there are some familiar faces from the world of music taking key roles, with soul queen Mary J Blige playing the matriarchal Monet and Wu Tang Clan rapper Cliff "Method Man" Smith playing the part of an attorney named Davis Maclean. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the show also sees Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson return as co-producer.

With the franchise set to expand to Marvel sized proportions in the coming months, - a further three separate Power spin-offs have been green lit - its worth setting aside the time to watch this latest entry into the series before more come along. Here's how to watch Power Book 2: Ghost and stream every new episode online from all corners of the globe.today.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost from outside your country

If you're looking to get stuck into Power Book II: Ghost but find yourself stuck abroad, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Power Book II: Ghost no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Power Book II: Ghost from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost in the US

As mentioned above, Power Book II: Ghost has been produced by the Starz network which will be showing the new season exclusively in the US. Episodes are being released on the service every Sunday at 9pm ET / PT from September 6. Starz is a premium cable and satellite offering that boasts first-run original television like American Gods and Outlander alongside a big helping of Hollywood movies fresh out of the cinema. If you're looking to cut the cord, you have a couple of alternative options for streaming Starz. You can get a subscription directly from the network and enjoy its FREE trial period, or get Starz as an add-on with services like Sling TV and Amazon Prime - both of which will also let you watch Power Book 2: Ghost free online for the duration of their offers. And remember, if you do pony up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Power Book 2: Ghost in the UK

While Netflix has previously been the home of all things Power in the UK, this spin-off will instead be available exclusively on Starz's own streaming service, StarzPlay. New episodes of the show will appear every Sunday on the service from September 7th. The StarzPlay app is available to download on your Android and Apple device and is also available on most Android TVs as well as being compatible with Google Chromecast. You can also watch StarzPlay content through Amazon Prime Video. The service costs just £4.99 per month (on top of the cost of a Prime subscription) and allows you to stream on up to four devices simultaneously. There's a FREE trial on offer via Prime Video, too. UK residents abroad will also be pleased to hear they can still use their streaming service of choice when travelling, thanks to the powers of a VPN - check out ExpressVPN and then simply follow our advice above.

Can you watch Power Book II: Ghost in Australia?

Power Book II: Ghost will be available on Aussie streaming service Stan. The great news is that new episodes will be made available on the serve in tandem with when they're released by Starz in the US every Sunday, so you shouldn't have to worry about spoilers. Stan's pricing starts at $10 per month for a single SD stream, followed by $14 per month for two HD streams, and $17 per month for four 4K streams, meaning there's an option for all household budgets.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost and stream the show in Canada

Power fans in Canada are in luck - this new spin-off will be shown in tandem with the US on Starz Canada. As well as being available as a linear channel via a number of Canadian cable providers, the Starz streaming service is available directly to all Canadians with access to the internet as an add-on to Crave for an additional $5.99/month. It can be accessed at Crave.ca, and the Crave app on iOS and Android, along with Apple TV.