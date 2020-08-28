How to watch Phineas and Ferb the Movie: stream online with Disney Plus today

Disney's streaming service has rolled out another family-friendly movie exclusive, with a feature-length intergalactic adventure starring much-loved animated duo Phineas and Ferb. The movie brings back all the original original characters from the show that became something of a fixture on the Disney Channel (and later, Disney XD) between 2007 and 2015. Read on to find out how to watch Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe online with Disney Plus today.

How to watch Phineas and Ferb the Movie Disney Plus is the one and only place to watch Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe online. Fortunately, it's super affordable - Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99 a month, making it cheaper to get a Disney subscription than rent other major movie releases.

The cartoon is the brainchild of former Simpsons artists Dan Povenmire and Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh, and the pair are back to provide the voices of long-standing characters Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, while Ashley Tisdale returns to voice Candace - Phineas' long-suffering teenage sister.

Each episode of the cartoon centered around Phineas and Ferb's outlandish attempts at seemingly impossible projects during their summer vacation, alongside the exasperated Candace's futile attempts to expose the boys' scientific dabblings to the show's always-oblivious adults.

This time out, however, she needs all their help after being abducted by aliens! Transported to a planet in deepest space, Candace finds herself hailed as the Chosen One by the aliens’ leader, Super Super Big Doctor (Ali Wong).

Its a long-awaited return for two of Disney's most popular recent characters - read on to find out how to watch Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe today.

More Disney Plus: watch Mulan first with Premier Access

How to watch Phineas and Ferb the Movie online with Disney Plus today

Anyone is countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. As well as being the exclusive home of Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, there are loads of other reasons to check out Disney Plus - a fantastic (and fantastic value) streaming service with loads of great content. It features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99 a month. It really is something of a bargain, considering how much you get - and how much of it can't be found anywhere else. Better still, you can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or for the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $12.99 a month. There's so much included, you might forget cable TV ever existed - and yes, you really can have it all for the price of an appetizer! Plus, a Disney Plus subscription also gets you first dibs on its inaugural Premier Access offer, the new Mulan live-action remake, which can ONLY be watched with a Disney Plus subscription.



Phineas and Ferb The Movie cast: voice actors starring in Candice Against the Universe

As we've mentioned, the Disney Plus animated movie movie has most of the cast from the cartoon series reprising their roles:

Vincent Martella as Phineas

Ashley Tisdale as Candace

David Errigo Jr. as Ferb

Dee Bradley Baker as Perry

Dan Povenmire as Doofenshmirtz

Jeff "Swampy" Marsh as Major Monogram

Alyson Stoner as Isabella

Caroline Rhea as Mom

Richard O'Brien as Dad

John Viener as Norm

Olivia Olson as Vanessa

Bob Bowen as Trucker Ted

Ali Wong as Super Super Big Doctor

Read more: