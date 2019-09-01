How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 3 online: free streaming in the UK or abroad

Razor-concealing hats, cigarettes and whiskey: the Peaky Blinders’ calling card trifecta has finally returned! After a nail biting break, the world’s favourite gangster family reappeared on our screens last weekend and now it's time to enjoy episode 3 - that's where our guide to watch Peaky Blinders online (from absolutely anywhere) comes in.

Watch Peaky Blinders online: when's episode 3 on? Season 5 premiered at 9pm last Sunday where 3.7 million viewers tuned in, and the third episode of the family’s gangster thrills airs tonight at 9pm.

The season 5 trailer got us salivating and we knew that there would be hell to pay, and we're certainly not going to spoil things if you're yet to catch up on the first two Peaky Blinders episodes (or, indeed, seasons 1 to 4). The latest instalment of this gangster family’s adventures hits BBC One tonight, having recently switched from BBC Two due to its increased popularity and demand - this season is set to be a killer one.

For those of you who are up to speed with the Thomas Shelby and his orders, scroll down below for all of the most up to date information on where to watch Peaky Blinders episode 3 online.

How to watch Peaky Blinders, episode 3 online for free in the UK:

BBC One is the place to be for this and you'll need to be in front of your screen at 9pm BST if you want to watch as it goes out for your weekly dose of gangsters and violence. And there's BBC iPlayer on your laptop and the iPlayer app for mobiles, too.

The very handy BBC iPlayer allows you to catch up on all of the episodes that have gone so far, so ideal if you've missed any episodes or miss any in the future.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5, episode 3 from any other location:

Unfortunately, BBC One is currently the only channel airing the episodes, so for anyone who's abroad when the episode airs you’ll have to cybershift and virtually transport yourselves into the United Kingdom. Does this seem impossible? Of course it isn’t, with a VPN you can go anywhere - even to Birmingham 1919, where the Peaky Blinders crew are exchanging whiskey for fist-fights.

Now comes the difficult question: which VPN is the perfect one for you? Our current top pick is ExpressVPN, as the best all-round VPN, in terms of speed, security and the abundant amount of locations to choose from. As you'll see, it's top of the pile in our list of the best VPN providers.

And best of all...it's really easy to use. So, let’s run the steps down for you nice and easy:

1. Download and install a VPN

With a VPN, you can cybershift (through your IP address) to one of hundreds of different locations and therefore access domestic television channels that you wouldn't ordinarily be able to when overseas. We highly recommend ExpressVPN as it has a very high level of security, is accessible via loads of different streaming devices, mobiles and consoles and is commitment free with a 30-day money back guarantee. That said you can get 49% off and an extra 3 months free if you go for an annual plan.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Got your VPN? Fantastic, now you need to choose and change your IP address to the UK. Don’t forget, this is 9pm BST so make sure to schedule this accordingly to your time zone.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

Now that you have changed your location, open up TVPlayer.com and you are set to watch your beloved gangsters get up to no good on a fast, reliable site.

When will I be able to watch Peaky Blinders online in my country?

If you are in the US, Canada, Australia, India or, indeed, anywhere else, you can stream seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix.

And luckily, you won’t have to wait long to watch the latest Peaky Blinders episodes online as season 5 will be internationally available on Netflix on October 4.