How to watch Pacquiao vs Matthysse: live stream the boxing from anywhere

Pacquiao vs Matthysse fight - when and where Manny Pacquiao vs Lucas Mattyhsse takes place on Saturday, June 14 at 9pm ET, 6pm ET, 2am Sunday morning BST, and 11am Sunday AEST. Though we can probably expect the boxers to enter the ring a couple of hours later than those official times. The fight will be held at the 16,000-capacity Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Manny Pacquiao is back and he's out to snatch the WBA welterweight belt from Argentine Lucas Mattyhsse this weekend. This should be some fight and we're here to make sure you don't miss any of the action - get yourself a live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Given the highly controversial nature of his defeat to Jeff Horn last year, which saw the unanimous judge's decision fiercely contested throughout boxing, Pacquiao will be on a mission for revenge in Kuala Lumpur.

While not quite at Pacman's 39 years, 35-year-old Matthysse is another fighter out to prove his career isn't hitting a decline. An impressive knock-out of Tewa Kiram in January this year would have done his confidence no harm at all, and Pacquiao will need to rediscover some of his form from yesteryear if he's to out-do defending champion Matthysse.

Could this be a famous comeback for Pacquiao or a career-ending defeat? Find out by following one of the watching options below and getting a live stream of the big Pacquiao vs Matthysse fight.

Live stream Pacquiao vs Matthysse in the US for free

Those wanting to catch the fight Stateside can do so via ESPN+, which has live coverage of the bout from 9pm ET or 6pm PT on Saturday. The big news is that ESPN Plus has the option of a 7-day free trial! So if you haven't subscribed to the service before, now would be a good time. Otherwise, subscriptions to the channel cost $5 per month or $50 per year.

How to watch the Pacquiao vs Matthysse fight in the UK

Saturday’s match-up will be shown on BoxNation which is included in the BT Sport TV channel packages if you're a subscriber. This also mean subscribers can live stream the fight through the BT Sport app and BTSport.com. Meanwhile, BoxNation alone offers an online-only package for £12 a month that has no contract and allows you to watch on desktop, mobile, smart TV or the BoxNation app. Coverage begins at 2am BST with the fighters expected to enter the ring at around 4am. So probably a good idea to get the coffee ready on Saturday night in preparation.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Matthysse in Australia

The Pacquiao vs Matthysse fight is being streamed in Australia by Main Event which will kick off at 11am on Sunday, June 15 for Australian boxing fans. It'll cost you $39.95 to buy the fight which will also get you access to Sunday replays at 4.30pm and 11pm. Not in Australia right now? You'll need to use a VPN to watch this stream outside of Australia even if you're an Aussie in another country.

