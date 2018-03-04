How to Watch Oscars 2018 live stream online NOW

How to watch the Oscars 2018 Coverage of the Oscars 2018 begins at 1.30am live on Sky Cinema Oscars, as well as being live-streamed on Facebook.

It's the most glamorous night of the showbiz year tonight as the 90th Oscars gets underway in Los Angeles.

The stars are set to flock to the red carpet at the famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the ceremony for the second year in a row.

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri is the bookies' favourite for the coveted Best Picture award, although it will face fierce competition from the Shape of Water, whose director Guillermo del Toro is many people's choice for the Best Director gong.

For the individual prizes, Britain's Gary Oldman is odds-on to take the Best Actor prize for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, with Frances McDormand the overwhelming favourite for Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

However the Oscars is always notable for throwing up a few surprises - not least after last year's Best Picture fiasco, where Moonlight eventually top the top award.

The ceremony is set start at 1.30am UK time, so if you're looking to catch all the action, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the action online, wherever you are in the world.

1. How to watch Oscars 2018 online

This is the best way to watch Oscars 2018 online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the Oscars 2018 online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. You will need to do a fair bit of channel hopping though and a lot of the events won't be available on free channels. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the final.

Where can I watch Oscars 2018 using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch tonight's entire show from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch Oscars 2018 in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK, the Oscars 2018 award ceremony is being shown live on Sky Cinema Oscars, with coverage starting from 1.30am GMT. The full ceremony will also be repeated at 8am the following morning, with highlights of all the major moments at 8pm.

Sky Cinema subscribers will be able to stream the action online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Coverage is also available via Now TV, where users can get access through the Sky Cinema Pass. If you want to save your pennies, Now TV also offers a free 14 day trial, so you could even catch it for free, then it costs £9.99 for a month pass.

For the first time, the Oscars is also being shown live on the Academy's Facebook page - you can watch all the coverage starting from arrivals on the red carpet from 5.30pm PT/8.30pm ET/12.30am GMT.

3. How to watch Oscars 2018 in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the Oscars 2018 live, you won't be able to access the Sky Cinema coverage without using a VPN.

For viewers in the US, ABC is hosting the live broadcast of the show, with red carpet coverage from 6.30pm ET/3.30PM PT on ABC Go, and the ceremony starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

And as mentioned above, the Oscars is also being shown live on the Academy's Facebook page, as well as on the ABC TT Facebook page, on Oscar.com, and via ABCNews.com.

Stay safe during the Oscars 2018

Photos courtesy of Oscar.com.