How to watch Only Murders in the Building online where you are

Only Murders in the Building is a 10-part murder-mystery co-created by comedy legend Steve Martin and co-starring his old comedy foil Martin Short. With a brilliant cast, irreverent humor, and plenty of suspense, it’s breezy fun and light-hearted entertainment. We detail below how to watch Only Murders in the Building online from anywhere, highlighting streaming options around the world.

Watch Only Murders in the Building online Premiere date: Tuesday, August 31 New episodes: every Tuesday Creators: John Hoffman, Steve Martin Stars: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez Stream: Hulu (with 1-month FREE trial) (US) | Star on Disney Plus (RoW)

Unemployed actor Charles (Martin), Broadway burnout Oliver (Short), and enigmatic millennial Mabel (Selena Gomez) are three strangers with a shared obsession for true-crime stories, who become involved in a real-life homicide when a murder occurs in their Upper West Side apartment building.

Eagerly taking on the role of amateur sleuths, they launch a podcast dubbed Only Murders in the Building and begin interviewing their inscrutable neighbors for clues, amassing evidence and drawing up a list of potential suspects. But when the trio get close to discovering the killer’s identity, they find their lives in mortal danger.

The delightful cast includes Glee’s Jane Lynch, Modern Family’s Nathan Lane, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (High Fidelity) who instructs the eager threesome on the “who, the how, the why, and the why not” of detective work.

Blending goofy humor, suspense, action and thrilling revelations, this new Hulu Original should be an absolute hoot. Just read on below as we detail how to watch Only Murders in the Building online, and stream every episode from anywhere.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building for FREE in the US

Fans of the Steve Martin and Martin Short will get a triple helping of Only Murders in the Building when it debuts Tuesday, August 31 on Hulu, with the first three episodes available to stream from 12.01am that day. The remaining episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday until October 19. To watch the show, just sign up for Hulu’s basic plan. It’s $5.99 a month, but you won’t need to pay that until AFTER your 30-day free trial has ended. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time. Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, including: Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles. Click here for a full list of supported devices.

Like the sound of that Hulu free trial? In addition to Only Murders in the Building, you’ll find thousands of on-demand films and TV shows to enjoy, including Modern Family, The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, American Horror Stories, the Golden Globe-nominated Palm Springs, crime-thriller Big Sky, and animated series Solar Opposites.

You can read here for more on how Hulu plans and prices offer incredible value. It’s even better if you’re a student, because monthly membership only costs $1.99!

While the best value surely comes if you combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the monthly price of $13.99. So as well as all that Hulu content, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sport and programming from ESPN Plus.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building online outside the US

International viewers can watch this sublimely silly murder mystery on Disney Plus the same day that it lands on Hulu, with episodes 1-3 premiering on Tuesday, August 31 via the Star hub. After that, new episodes are scheduled every week on Tuesday. In addition to being the international home of Only Murders in the Building, Disney Plus gives you access to Disney and Pixar's huge back catalogue, Fox and National Geographic content, and the entire MCU canon. A Disney Plus subscription also provides access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian – and hundreds more TV shows and movies through Star for just £7.99/CAD$11.99/€8.99/AUD$11.99/NZD$12.99 a month. To see what else the platform has on offer, head directly to the Disney Plus website.

