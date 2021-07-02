How to watch Murray vs Shapovalov: free Wimbledon 2021 live stream and from anywhere

Andy Murray faces the toughest assignment of his remarkable Wimbledon return, with 10th seed Denis Shapovalov standing between the two-time champion and a place in the fourth round. Both of Murray's matches so far have been utterly gripping, so read on as we explain how to watch Wimbledon tennis online and get a Murray vs Shapovalov live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.

Recovered from Wednesday night yet? Let's hope Murray has too, after Oscar Otte pushed him all the way under the lights, in a match that was equal parts exhilarating and excruciating.

That's just the Murray way.

He's been the undisputed star of this year's tournament, and today he faces his second seeded opponent of the draw. The Canadian Shapovalov, is not only 12 years his junior, but also very well rested having been handed a second round walkover.

Murray's already spent more than twice as long on court than Shapovalov has this week, and he'll once again be looking to whip the fans into a frenzy and feed off that neurotic energy in that inimitable fist-pumping, self-berating, crowd-glaring manner of his.

He'll have to wait for two matches to complete before him on Centre Court today but it will be another emotional rollercoaster, and you can watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Murray vs Shapovalov live stream guide to watch Wimbledon 2021 tennis online today.

Want more great sport? How to get a Euro 2020 live stream this year

How to watch Murray vs Shapovalov FREE: live stream Wimbledon in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Murray vs Shapovalov for FREE on BBC Two, with the broadcaster showing the Wimbledon action from morning until night on every day of the tournament. The match will get underway in the late afternoon. It will follow Dan Evans vs Sebastian Korda on Centre Court, which in turn follows Ons Jabeur vs Garbine Muguruza, which starts at 1.30pm BST. So although we don't know for sure when Murray will appear, it's likely to be this evening no earlier than 5pm BST. If you're not in front of a TV, you can also get a FREE Wimbledon live stream via the BBC iPlayer streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Wimbledon fix by using a VPN.

How to watch a Murray vs Shapovalov live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during Wimbledon, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Murray vs Shapovalov live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to live stream Murray vs Shapovalov from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

Murray vs Shapovalov: live stream Wimbledon tennis FREE in Australia

You'll have to be up late to tune in from Australia, with Murray vs Shapovalov set to get underway after midnight on Friday night/Saturday morning. The match will follow Dan Evans vs Sebastian Korda on Centre Court, which in turn will follow Ons Jabeur vs Garbine Muguruza, which starts at 10.30pm AEST. The better news is that you can watch Murray vs Shapovalov FREE courtesy of Channel 9 . That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. You can tune in via a Stan Sport subscription too, but why should you pay if you can watch for free? It's a good option for die-hard tennis fans, as it's streaming Murray vs Shapovalov along with every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a Wimbledon live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Murray vs Shapovalov: live stream Wimbledon 2021 tennis in the US

In the US, you can watch Murray vs Shapovalov on ESPN. It will follow Dan Evans vs Sebastian Korda on Centre Court, which in turn will follow Ons Jabeur vs Garbine Muguruza, which starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. So you're probably looking at midday-ish for this one on the East Coast. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from the All England Club via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch Wimbledon without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Wimbledon live stream is Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 a month to get the Tennis Channel, which is also offering coverage of the tournament, and you're done - for WAY less than cable. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both ESPN and the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Murray vs Shapovalov: watch Wimbledon tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Murray vs Shapovalov on TSN, with the match set to get underway at around noon Eastern on Friday. The match will follow Dan Evans vs Sebastian Korda on Centre Court, which in turn will follow Ons Jabeur vs Garbine Muguruza, which starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. TSN is your home for all of the big Wimbledon action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you can also live stream Murray vs Shapovalov simply by logging in with the details of your provider. But even if you don't have cable, you can still live stream Murray vs Shapovalov if you subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Murray vs Shapovalov: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand