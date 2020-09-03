How to watch Mulan online: stream the biggest live-action movie of 2020 this Friday

There's yet another reason to consider signing up for Disney Plus this Friday, with the streaming platform releasing the eagerly anticipated Mulan live-action remake to subscribers through its all-new Premier Access service. Read on as we explain how to watch Mulan online and stream the movie with Disney Plus Premier Access right away.

How to watch Mulan online Disney Plus is the exclusive home of Mulan and you'll need a subscription to get started. Fortunately, Disney Plus plans cost just $6.99/£5.99 a month - after which you'll be able to buy Mulan as soon as it's released on Friday, September 4 courtesy of the new Premier Access offering.

The 2020 Mulan live-action movie is a remake of the popular 1998 cartoon and has a Disney Plus release date of Friday, September 4 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, much of the EU, and a number of other global markets. The new version version stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, and Jet Li as the Emperor of China.

You'll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to watch Mulan as soon as it comes out, with the movie falling under the service's new Premier Access banner - best thought of as a PPV-style offering that gives you early access to new Disney releases, of which Mulan is the first.

It means that while Disney Plus is super-affordable at just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, Mulan will cost extra on top of that - $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99 to be precise. But unlike pay-per-view, you'll get to keep it and watch it as many times as you want for as long as you have an active Disney Plus subscription. Sweet!

Plus, Disney's spared no effort in trying to recreate the cinematic experience for home viewers, with Mulan being available in stunning 4K HDR resolution and offering support for immersive Dolby Atmos sound. When you consider how much a trip to the movies costs by the time you've bought tickets and ponied up for popcorn, it's something of a no-brainer.

Follow our guide below for more details of how to watch Mulan online with Disney Plus, as well as additional background information on the service and its new Premier Access service.

How's the movie? Read TechRadar's Mulan review

How to watch Mulan online: stream the live-action movie with Disney Plus

Anyone in countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. Once you've done that, you'll be first in line to be able to buy Mulan from Friday, September 4. That privilege isn't all you get for your subscription money, though - far from it. As well as being the exclusive home of Mulan, there are loads of other reasons to check out Disney Plus - a fantastic (and fantastic value) streaming service with loads of great content. It features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99 a month. It really is something of a bargain, considering how much you get - and how much of it can't be found anywhere else. Better still, you can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or for the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $12.99 a month. Mulan will eventually become part of the standard Disney Plus catalogue, but not until December 4, which is a hefty wait - whether you're the Mulan fan in the house or are just trying to keep the kids quiet.

View Deal

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Premier Access is the latest addition to the already excellent Disney Plus streaming service. It's launching offering the highly anticipated 2020 Mulan live-action remake to stream from Friday, September 4.

How it works is pretty straightforward. You need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to join the Premier Access party - with monthly subscriptions available for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 - after which you can watch Mulan for an additional fee.

Mulan will cost $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99 to stream on its release date, which might seem like a lot, but is actually less than two cinema tickets when you think about it.

Plus, you get to watch Mulan from the comfort of your own home, meaning taking a bathroom break won't incur any icy stares - and the popcorn's considerably cheaper, too.

Perhaps best of all, you get to keep anything you buy through Premier Access and watch it as many times as you want for the duration of your Disney Plus subscription

More Disney Plus: