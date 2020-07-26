How to watch MotoGP Andalusia: live stream today's Jerez Grand Prix from anywhere

We're just moments away from the start of MotoGP Andalusia, with the second Jerez Grand Prix bringing the drama even before the race. Last week's Spanish GP winner Fabio Quartararo starts in pole position today, just ahead of Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales - but Marc Marquez abandoned qualifying and withdrew from the race on Saturday due to injury. What next? Don't miss another moment of the action - here's how to watch a MotoGP Andalusia live stream from anywhere right now.

MotoGP Andalusia live stream The MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix takes place at the Circuito de Jerez on Sunday July 26 at 2pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 1pm BST start for motorsport fans watching from the UK - where a BT Sport Monthly Pass has you covered.

Having notched up his first MotoGP win in the Spain GP, all eyes today are on Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo as he looks to secure a Jerez double. But as well as facing competition from Viñales, he'll also have to fend off Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who'll start the race third on the grid.

Leading the second row and still a threat after all these years is MotoGP legend Valentino Rosso, also of Yamaha. But six-time champ Marquez's spectacular return from a broken arm, suffered last Sunday in a highside crash and operated on last Tuesday, isn't to be. It was a heroic effort from the MotoGP star to even try and compete this week - he completed 18 laps in the third and fourth Free Practice sessions - but ultimately the rider and his Honda team will err on the side of caution.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow is expected to ride today, however, following wrist surgery last week and will rev up from 13th today. Suzuki's Alex Rins will also try and race through pain in Jerez - his ailment being a shoulder injury sustained during MotoGP Spain qualifying on July 18th.

What kind of drama does this Sunday's race have in store? Find out by following our guide. Here's how to get a MotoGP Andalusia live stream and watch all of today's Grand Prix action in Jerez.

How to live stream MotoGP Andalusia from outside your country

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

MotoGP Andalusia live stream: how to watch the action from Jerez in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Coverage of the Andalusia GP on Sunday starts early, with warm ups from 7.15am BST. The main event, MotoGP Andalusia, is scheduled to on-air at 12.30pm ahead of a 1pm start. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch MotoGP Andalusia: live stream the race in the US

For US race fans, it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action from Jerez. So if you have that on cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. The Andalusia GP is set to begin at 8am ET/5am PT Sunday. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back in the Land of the Free.

How to watch MotoGP Andalusia: live stream the Jerez race

You're in luck, Australia, as Jerez's Andalusia MotoGP is set to be streamed on Network 10 and Fox Sports. So hopefully, there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription - or one that you can get access to easily. Network 10 is your best bet if you don't have a fancy pay TV package, as it's airing the Andalusia Grand Prix live today (Sunday, July 26) at 10pm AEST for free. Both Fox and Network 10 offer apps and streaming platforms for a range of popular devices, so you shouldn't miss a second of the action, no matter where you are at race time - although you'll need a VPN if you want to watch your home coverage outside of Australia.

MotoGP live stream: how to watch the Andalusia GP online in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports today, which has the rights to MotoGP races for 2020. The Andalusia Grand Prix is set to begin early, at 8am ET this Sunday - and even earlier on Canada's opposite coast at 5am Mountain Time (the equivalent of US Pacific Time) For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP live stream in New Zealand

In New Zealand it's Sky Sport that has bagged the rights to show all the 2020 MotoGP live, including this weekend's action from Spain. Kiwi motor racing fans have a late night ahead of them, though, as the Andalusia Grand Prix is set to begin at 12am NZST in the early hours of Monday morning. And remember, you can take your coverage with you wherever you are in the world simply by using one of the best VPNs available.