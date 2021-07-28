How to watch Men’s Rugby Sevens finals: live stream free Olympic action online and anywhere

The Men's Rugby Sevens at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics comes to a thrilling climax today, with the final two games set to be battled out at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo today. Read on as we explain how to get a men's rugby sevens live stream and watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

After the semi-finals earlier today, we finally know who will compete for gold, with reigning champions Fiji going up against international rugby behemoths New Zealand.

Fiji may have had the odd scare against Argentina, but the favorites ultimately prevailed 26-14. The other semi-final - that saw Team GB trying to go one better than their silver five years ago - was an even more one-sided affair. New Zealand have been impressive all week, and came through to the final with a thumping 29-7 victory.

Read on for all you need to know to watch men's rugby sevens final day online and live stream the 2020 Olympics from anywhere today. We have the match times below, together with information on where to watch around the world - and those all important free live streams.

Olympics men's rugby sevens - finals schedule

Bronze medal play-off - Great Britain vs Argentina

5.30pm JST / 9.30am BST / 8.30pm NZT / 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT

Final - Fiji vs New Zealand

6pm JST / 10am BST / 9pm NZT / 5am ET / 2am PT

How to watch rugby sevens final in New Zealand

With proud rugby nation New Zealand shooting for a rare Olympic gold, you can guarantee that free-to-air national broadcaster TVNZ will carry the action today. Olympic action is running all day everyday on TVNZ 1 (with Sky Sport carrying fuller coverage). That means that it will also be able to watch online at TVNZ's website, and via the TVNZ OnDemand app thats available on loads of devices like iOS, Android, most smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV, Sony PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and X/S. The gold medal match is set to start at 9pm today. Not in New Zealand today but still keen to catch your usual broadcast. Geo-blocks will stand in your way, so follow our advice below to watch as you would at home.

How to watch Olympics men's rugby sevens from outside your country

Already got your domestic Olympics coverage options sorted? Well, if you happen to be abroad this fortnight, they may be thrown into disarray as your stream will very likely be geo-blocked. The same goes in certain offices and schools that altogether block streams.

The great news is that there's a really simple way to get around these issues. By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

In just three basic steps you can get up and running with a VPN...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommended choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from NZ, just head to that NZTV stream

How to watch Olympics men's rugby sevens in the UK

The GB men's rugby sevens team will go for the bronze medal at 9.30am this morning, with the final taking place immediately afterwards. With a medal at stake, you can expect the BBC to air the event, - if not on BBC One on TV, then certainly online via BBC iPlayer. That's great news for sport loving Brits, as it means you get to watch the action effectively free. And, of course, the iPlayer app is available on a whole host of devices. So as well as watching on your TV, computer or mobile, you can also get iPlayer on the likes of Smart TVs, games consoles and other streaming devices like Fire TV Stick, Roku and Apple TV. Outside of that, Discovery+ and Eurosport are showing every moment of the Olympic Games live. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And a three-day free trial for both if you want to try them out. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Olympics men's rugby sevens: live stream Olympics 2020 in the US

Today's climax of the Olympics Men's Rugby Sevens at the 2020 Olympics takes place overnight. The bronze medal play-off and final itself will be shown on NBCSN from 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT early on Wednesday morning. Live stream Men's Rugby Sevens without cable If you don't already have the CNBC or NBCSN on cable, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. Both channels comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package, along with NBC and USA Network. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries all six channels that are showing the Olympics - NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel - plus loads more, and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Olympics men's rugby sevens FREE live stream in Canada

Ruby fans based in Canada can watch some of today's concluding action through CBC Sports as well the network's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. The network is set to show the final on tape delay at 5.30am ET / 2.30am PT. But Canadian Olympic fans may be lucky as this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Olympics men's rugby sevens: live stream Olympics 2020 for FREE in Australia