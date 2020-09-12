How to watch Match of the Day online: stream BBC Premier League highlights show free

The Premier League's return means Match of the Day is back on our screens, with Gary Lineker, Mark Chapman and a conveyor belt of familiar faces ready to wax lyrical, gripe and occasionally provide some insight into the games' key moments - every weekend of the season. Here's how to watch Match of the Day online no matter where you are in the world right now.

What time is Match of the Day? Match of the Day airs on BBC One every Saturday night of the Premier League season, with coverage usually starting at 10.20pm or slightly later. You can watch Match of the Day 2 on the same channel on Sunday nights. There are occasional midweek specials too, but only when six or more midweek Premier League games have been played. While you will need a UK TV license to watch Match of the Day online or on TV, those currently outside of the country can use a VPN to stream like they're home.

The Beeb has snagged the rights for the Leicester vs Burnley match on September 20, but as ever the lion's share of Premier League games are being shown on subscription channels Sky Sports and BT Sport. For many, Match of the Day provides the only opportunity for watching any Premier League action.

But even for Sky Sports and BT Sport customers, a Saturday night slumped in front of the telly just doesn't feel quite complete without that jingle and a good old-fashioned moan or two from Blackburn and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, as Arsenal icon Ian Wright cackles away in the background.

Whether you love it or love to hate it, Match of the Day is an institution, and there's always plenty to unpack from the weekend's action. For the first time ever, Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champions, and this season's battle for the title is likely to be as fierce as ever, with Man City and Chelsea having splashed the cash in the transfer market.

The race for the European spots should be equally intriguing, with an array of mid-table clubs looking strong enough to grab a spot in the top six, and it will be fun to see if new boys Leeds, West Brom and Fulham take after Sheffield United or Norwich.

We've listed everything you need to know about how to stream Match of the Day in the UK and abroad below.

How to watch Match of the Day on the BBC in the UK

You can watch Match of the Day on BBC One live on TV. The first episode of the season will be airing on Saturday, September 12 at 10.20pm BST, and the Match of the Day 2 will follow at 10.30pm the following day. Know you'll miss an episode or prefer to watch it on a portable device? The BBC will post each episode on BBC iPlayer so you can watch it after it airs, though each episode is only available to stream until the next episode airs, or for seven days after broadcast - whichever comes first. Just make sure you have a valid UK TV license. Obviously things get a little bit more complicated if you're currently outside of the UK. If you're living abroad or away on holiday, using a VPN can allow you to tune into a UK server and watch like you're home. Find out more below.

How to watch Match of the Day on the BBC from abroad

If you're currently living in the UK then watching Match of the Day is simple. If you're abroad however, things get a bit more complicated. Trying to tune in to BBC iPlayer will hit you with a geo-block telling you that you're in the wrong country.

Luckily, this is easy to resolve, as you can simply download and use a VPN to watch it. A VPN is a smart piece of tech that allows you to alter your IP address to appear elsewhere in the world, in this case - the UK.

Then you can easily sit back and bask in the dulcet tones of Alan Shearer and co.

Which VPN is best? Well, finding the right VPN is actually pretty tricky, simply due to the vast number of them available. But we always recommend ExpressVPN. It is fast, easy to use, a breeze to install and compatible with a massive amount of devices including Amazon Fire sticks, Apple TV, an Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android and more. Plus, alongside the obvious benefits of being able to stream great TV from abroad, ExpressVPN can keep you protected online as well. Once you've installed the software on your chosen device, simply choose a UK location and click connect then voila! You're watching Match of the Day from back home in the UK.