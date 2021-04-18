How to watch Mare of Easttown: stream new Kate Winslet series online

Kate Winslet returns to the small screen, delivering another phenomenal turn as Detective Mare Sheehan - a former high school legend tasked with solving a brutal murder in her small-town community. Also starring Guy Pearce, this 7-part HBO limited series is an engrossing, character driven thriller, and we detail below how to watch Mare of Easttown online from anywhere now.

Written by Brad Ingelsby (Run All Night) and directed by Craig Zobel (The Hunt), Mare of Easttown sees Mare Sheehan thrust back into the limelight when a body washes up in Creedham Creek. She’s determined to find the killer. However, she’s haunted by her past, the high expectations of the community, and an unsolved missing person’s case from years ago.

But, with the help of Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), a county detective jointly assigned to the case, long-buried secrets begin to come to light. Also featuring John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter, Jean Smart as Mare’s mother Helen, Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), and David Denman as ex-husband Frank Sheehan, Mare of Easttown is an expertly written drama, brilliantly acted and brimming with danger.

So if you loved crime thrillers The Undoing and Big Sky, you’ll want to know how to watch Mare of Easttown online, which we explain in the guide below.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online in the US: stream on HBO Max

Cable viewers can watch critically acclaimed Mare of Easttown on the HBO channel at 10pm ET/PT every Sunday from April 18, while those going OTT can use HBO Max to catch new episodes at the same time each week, while those previously aired can be enjoyed on-demand. There are seven, one hour-long instalments in total, with the series running until May 30. - Head to the HBO Max website to sign up now For $14.99 a month, you’ll get access to a huge library of top-drawer content: revered HBO shows like Game of Thrones, The Wire, Sex and the City and Succession, a richly curated selection of titles from Turner Classic Movies, and iconic films and TV series from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library. Plus, all 2021 Warner Brothers movies can be streamed on HBO Max day-and-date with their cinema release, for a month from their debut. That means experiencing the earth-shattering mayhem of Godzilla vs Kong in 4K Ultra HD and in Dolby Atmos sound at home the second they’re available and at no extra cost, with the Matrix 4 due to be released for Christmas 2021 on December 22. And if you’re left unimpressed by the service, you’re free to cancel at any time. The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost. Click here for more information. Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online in Canada for free

Crave is bringing fans of brooding crime drama a real treat with Mare of Easttown, which reunites Kate Winslet with Guy Pearce for the first time since Mildred Pierce in 2011. New episodes are available weekly from April 18, in line with their US broadcast. You’ll need to pick the Movies + HBO subscription at a monthly cost of CND$19.98 (plus tax). But, before you pay a solitary dime, new subscribers can savour a 7-day free trial and take Crave for a spin. If you’re not happy? Just go ahead and cancel. Membership provides access to classic HBO content, on-demand movies, and addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood movies simultaneous with US audiences, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online in the UK for free

Brits only need to wait 24 hours after the US premiere for Mare of Easttown to become available on Sky TV. Viewers can enjoy it via Sky Atlantic from Monday, April 19 at 9pm, and every following week at the same time. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can stream the series on-demand with Now TV.

How to watch Mare of Easttown online in Australia for free

Given the difference between time zones, Mare of Easttown is available in Oz at about the same time as it’s broadcast in America: debuting on Monday April 19, and with new instalments following the same weekly schedule. Binge is the most affordable place to stream this acclaimed new series. The Aussie VOD platform gifts members a bountiful 14-day free trial too, which means you won’t pay a thing until this trial period ends. Then it’s only AUS$10 for their Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and better video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. Alternatively, Foxtel Now provides a mix of Live TV and On-Demand programming, with plans starting from AUS$25 a month. You’ll find Mare of Easttown on the Fox Showcase channel at 8.30pm from April 19, and new members get a 10-day free trial thrown in.